Theresa Stehly recount request asking for non-eligible votes to be counted

Here’s an interesting post from the Sioux Falls Politics Facebook Group. Matt Paulson from the Sioux Falls Politics group notes that as part of her recount request, ‘Terrible’ Theresa Stehly is asking for ballots to be counted that are are not eligible under South Dakota State Law:
What do you think? How does that affect Theresa’s chances?
She is such a democrat,
What appears in that image does not include the specification that those late ballots reviewed be included in the count of valid votes. Can we get an image of the entire request?
Prediction: she will take a slash and burn approach to this recount. To her, it will be damn the law, ethics, decorum and self respect, she will do anything to win. The end justifies the means! Oh, watch she will be the victim. Abused by (insert here) boogie men. I only hope the media covers her theatrics. If so, grab the popcorn and a stiff drink. She will be entertaining, but at the taxpayers’ expense. She’s like a bad STD that the city can’t kick.