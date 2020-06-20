Early Morning at the 2020 SDGOP GOP Convention

While everyone is still knocking the sleep out of their eyes, the State Republican Party organizers have been at it for a while already, as I found when I arrived early this AM to help put a sign back up on the door:
GOP Political Director Dave Roetman is deep in thought as he’s responding to requests flooding his e-mail box..
Professional event planner and 2020 GOP Convention organizer Ellie Highstreet is running on adrenaline and caffeine as she works out the last minute kinks to make sure everything goes smoothly! This is Ellie’s second GOP Convention, as she also organized the 2018 GOP Convention in Pierre.
More to come!
Thank you everyone for all your hard work in making this convention a success
I am proud to attend the SD GOP State Convention via zoom! It was great to hear from Governor Kristi Noem, Dusty Johnson & Senator Rounds. We are going to do all we can to take care of the needs of the people in South Dakota.
The country is saying we are a shining light for the rest of the country…God bless South Dakota and USA..