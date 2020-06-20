Early Morning at the 2020 SDGOP GOP Convention

While everyone is still knocking the sleep out of their eyes, the State Republican Party organizers have been at it for a while already, as I found when I arrived early this AM to help put a sign back up on the door:

GOP Political Director Dave Roetman is deep in thought as he’s responding to requests flooding his e-mail box..

Professional event planner and 2020 GOP Convention organizer Ellie Highstreet is running on adrenaline and caffeine as she works out the last minute kinks to make sure everything goes smoothly! This is Ellie’s second GOP Convention, as she also organized the 2018 GOP Convention in Pierre.

More to come!