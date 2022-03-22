This is not going to end well for the people making these horrendous statements.

From Twitter:

In addition to blaming the mayor, police chief, sheriff, candidate for sheriff and the court system, a local hotel bans all Native Americans for a shooting a few days ago on hotel property. Neither the shooting or Grand Gateway’s response to it reflect our community values. pic.twitter.com/vA9oXND0qi

This is not going to end well for the people making these statements. And rightfully so. From findlaw:

Federal law prohibits privately owned facilities that offer food, lodging, gasoline or entertainment to the public from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, or national origin; it also prohibits government-owned and/or operated entities from discriminating on this basis. A place of public accommodation includes many places that are open to the general public and the law requires that everyone has an equal opportunity to enjoy the services, goods, and benefits of the public accommodations.

Federal Public Accommodations Law

Under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a place of public accommodation cannot discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, or national origin. If you think that you have been discriminated against in using such a facility, you may file a complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, or with the United States attorney in your area. You may also file suit in the U.S. district court.