FONKERT ON THE BALLOT FOR JUNE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

HARTFORD, SD – Jesse Fonkert, Republican candidate for the South Dakota House of Representatives, is officially on the ballot for the June 7th primary. Fonkert, a Hartford resident, is running to serve District 9 which represents Sioux Falls, Hartford, Wall Lake, and several rural subdivisions and townships. Jesse is the first candidate in the 2022 election to have publicly declared for District 9 House and the first candidate to have their petitions submitted and approved by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.

Fonkert first declared his candidacy early in December of 2021. Raised in Mobridge, Fonkert has spent most of his life in South Dakota. He attended college in Sioux Falls and graduated from Augustana University in 2014. Jesse and his wife Kelsey have lived in Hartford since 2016 where he served as the Chamber and Economic Development Director for four years before becoming the President & CEO of the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance.

“I’m excited to be on the ballot and looking forward to the primary on June 7,” said Jesse Fonkert, candidate for District 9 House of Representatives. “My experience in economic development in both Hartford and around the Sioux Falls metro has helped prepare me to serve. Leading up to the primary, I look forward to earning the votes of District 9 Republican voters. Ahead of the general, I plan to reach out to my future constituents in District 9, regardless of political affiliation, to learn how I can best represent them in Pierre.”

District 9 receives two seats in the South Dakota House of Representatives. Absentee voting begins on April 22 and voting registration for the June primary ends on May 23rd. The general election will occur on November 8.