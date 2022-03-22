Why is the Pennington County GOP trying to downplay Governor Noem as headliner for Annual GOP Dinner? Maybe they’ll eventually figure out what the function of a political party is.

If you’ve ever wondered how bad things have gotten for Republicans in Rapid City for anyone not to the right of Taffy Howard and Phil Jensen, the evidence seems to be coming from the Pennington County GOP.

For quite a while now, the County Party has been advertising their upcoming Lincoln Day Dinner via Facebook and e-mail:

and..

Well, what about their website? There, you can find a day.. and ticket prices.. and that’s about it:

Okay.. that really doesn’t tell anyone much, other than they’re having an event. So who did they manage to get as speaker? It took me a little hunting, but despite their best efforts at burying it..

(my emphasis in the graphic, BTW).

Buried in the middle of the eventbrite page advertising their 2022 Lincoln Day Dinner do they begrudgingly mention that the guest speaker for the Pennington County Lincoln Day Dinner is Governor Kristi Noem.

Wait, what? They actually buried the fact that they have the most popular Republican in the state (among Republicans) and a star attraction nationally as their speaker for the event, but they completely obviate this fact on their facebook page, on their website, and buried as a footnote on the event page where you can buy a ticket?

Can someone tell me whether the Pennington County GOP actually supports South Dakota Republicans? I have to ask, because I don’t know if they’re even trying to support local Republicans much less those who have been elected on a statewide basis.

You have to wonder, as this is the same County Party that has turned over their social media to a kid from South Carolina to reach out to younger voters by posting memes.

And posting memes they do, because they certainly seem to have abandoned saying anything about their elected officials.

There was one mention of Governor Noem signing the transgender sports bill on Feb 4, and a couple of mentions in January.. but nothing since to give anyone the impression that they want to promote Republicans who have been actually elected to office in the state.

Literally, since the first of the year, they have spoken more about alleged injustices perpetuated by twitter against Marjorie Taylor Greene of the Jewish Space Lasers than they have mentioned Helene Duhamel, Jessica Castleberry, or Becky Drury. Or any other legislator.

I’ve heard talk that internally, the awful web presence maintained by the kid from North Carolina is just the tip of the iceberg. In addition to not acknowledging their elected officials, the sandbagging of Kristi Noem is somewhat indicative of the bent by the hard right who seems to be trying to do their best to ignore elected officials.

What an embarrassing mess. At some point, maybe they’ll realize what the function of a political party is – to actually get Republicans elected – and they’ll get back to business.