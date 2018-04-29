This weekend in the Attorney General’s race..

A few things happening in the race for Attorney General on the Republican side of the aisle.

I shared a table with John Fitzgerald on Friday night at the Lincoln Day Dinner, and he happened to hit delegates with a mailer on Saturday, touting his bonafides, and his endorsement from Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo:

While Lance Russell and his wife were at the Brookings County Lincoln Dinner, they had an event for one of their daughters, and had a stand-in at the Mitchell Dinner on Saturday, where I’m told Senator Stace Nelson credited Lance for being his mentor.:

And of course, AG Candidate Jason Ravnsborg was on the trail pressing the flesh and speaking to delegates in both Mitchell and Brookings:

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...