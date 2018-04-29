And the latest from Lora Hubbel. Government is stealing the people’s gold & military patents. And are going to use DNA to track christians.

It’s been a while. Time to turn the crazy up to 11.

When Lora Hubbel isn’t out there promoting crank anti-vaxxer theories, so we can return to the days of death by measles and people being paralyzed by polio, the State Senate candidate wants to ‘educate’ voters that Government is stealing their gold and rubies. And military patents:

Um. okay….. (About the only thing I think I can believe from this is that South Dakota is better than North Dakota.)

And, it gets better. According to Lora, Governments might be preparing to use Geneaology DNA to track down Christians:

This one was too funny not to include.

I hate to break it to Lora…

Trail of Tears: 1831–1850.

Republican Party… Founded: March 20, 1854, (Ripon, WI)

I like Republicans too. But time travel is not within our grasp.

And that’s one of the Republicans running for District 9 State Senate. Not much more to say about this.. except for God’s sake, make a donation today to:

STEINHAUER FOR SOUTH DAKOTA

26581 East Shore Place

Hartford, SD 57033

Because as Lora Hubbel has demonstrated time and again, she’s unfit to serve in any capacity in any public office.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...