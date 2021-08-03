Thune: Biden Backs Eco-Terrorist Affiliate, Democrats Follow Suit

“I hope my Democrat colleagues will think twice before confirming Ms. Stone-Manning as head of the Bureau of Land Management. Involvement with eco-terrorism should be a disqualifying factor for heading up this agency.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today called out the Biden administration for nominating an individual with ties to an eco-terrorist organization to head the Bureau of Land and Management. Thune noted that the nominee was involved in a tree-spiking plot, has referred to children as an “environmental hazard,” and promoted content that expressed satisfaction with the idea of seeing homes built in forests burn down.