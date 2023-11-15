Thune: “Bidenomics” is a Nightmare for South Dakota Families

“With at least a year more on the president’s time in office, I’m afraid that Bidenomics will continue to eliminate American families’ breathing room for the immediate future.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about the incredible burden South Dakotans are facing as a result of “Bidenomics.” Thune noted that Americans are having to deal with record-high prices and sky-high interest rates on credit cards, mortgages, and car loans due to President Biden’s big-government, big-spending agenda.