Thune: Bipartisan AI Bill Promotes Transparency and Encourages Innovation

“The right way to approach AI regulation is to pursue a bipartisan, nationwide approach in Congress that will protect innovation while putting in place the necessary safeguards for the riskiest applications of this technology.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research, Innovation, and Accountability Act of 2023, his bipartisan bill that would bolster the United States’ leadership and innovation in AI, improve transparency for consumers, and create common-sense safety and security guardrails for the highest-risk AI applications.