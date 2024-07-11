Thune, Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Expand Interstate Firearm Sales



WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) recently joined his colleagues in introducing the Firearms Interstate Commerce Reform Act (FICRA), legislation that would address burdensome federal regulations on the sale or delivery of firearms between different states.

“Enabling licensed firearm dealers to sell across state lines strengthens law-abiding gun owners’ Second Amendment rights and helps promote a marketplace on which many livelihoods depend,” said Thune. “Lawful South Dakota gun owners, including members of our armed forces, should have unimpeded access to exercise their lawful right to keep and bear arms.”

The legislation was led by U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and, in addition to Thune, was cosponsored by Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

Thune has led several efforts to protect the freedoms of law-abiding gun owners and prevent the federal government from infringing on those rights. Last year, Thune introduced the Merchant Category Code Neutrality Act, legislation that would block the Internal Revenue Service from conducting taxpayer audits that unfairly target lawful firearm sales. Thune also introduced the Allowing for Recreational Resources for Outdoor Wellness Act to prevent the Biden administration from blocking funding for elementary and secondary schools’ hunting and archery programs.

