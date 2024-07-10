Congressman Dusty Johnson Votes for Election Integrity

Johnson Votes for Election Integrity

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) voted to secure the integrity of American elections by passing the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act to prevent noncitizens from voting in federal elections. The SAVE Act would require proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote.

“Voting is a sacred honor reserved for American citizens,” said Johnson. “Millions of illegal immigrants have crossed our border since Joe Biden took office—if they cast votes, our election system would be severely compromised. We must protect this right and protect election security. Allowing noncitizens to vote threatens both of those objectives.”

More than 45 million noncitizens reside in the United States, and nearly ten million illegal immigrants have crossed our borders since January 2021. Many states are committed to providing driver’s licenses to these individuals.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act will:

Require an individual to provide proof of citizenship in person when registering to vote in federal elections.

Require states to remove non-citizens from existing voter rolls by providing access to existing federal databases.

Adds penalties for federal, state, and local officials who knowingly register non-citizens to vote in federal elections.

