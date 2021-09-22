Thune: Democrats Push Radical Federal Takeover Agenda

“South Dakota election officials are doing just fine without having their every move dictated by Washington bureaucrats.”



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about legislation that would restrict states’ rights and grow the power of the federal government. Thune highlighted how Democrats’ misguided proposals would put the federal government in charge of elections and eliminate states’ pro-life laws.

—

(Bonus! Senator Thune also had comments outside of the Senate Floor)

I’m noticing a distinct pattern of Democrats trying to force Republican-governed states to bend the knee to their radical agenda. We are not going to allow Democrats to rewrite election laws in South Dakota, or any other state. Period. pic.twitter.com/p3241ctopS — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) September 22, 2021