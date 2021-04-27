Thune: Democrats’ Tax Hikes Would Crush Economic Recovery and Punish Working Americans

“These tax hikes may help Democrats usher in aspects of the socialist fantasy they’ve been envisioning. But they will do nothing to help American families gain financial stability and secure good jobs and lasting, rewarding careers.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke out against President Biden’s proposed tax hikes, which would be detrimental to the American economy as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thune warned that Democrats’ tax increases would cause working Americans to suffer the most and put American businesses at a disadvantage on the world stage.