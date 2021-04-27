Remember that big announcement from the “Primary John Thune” fringe? Announced anti-Thune primary candidate still ineligible to run in primary.

It’s been a slow couple of days in South Dakota politics, so I can take a moment and ask if you remember a week or so ago back when the goofballs who run the “Primary John Thune in 2022” facebook page claimed they had a big announcement?

Of course you didn’t remember. And it appears they’ve forgotten as well, because ever since their members have spent most of their time posting memes.

But there were big things afoot! We did get one of the candidates in their stable posting an overly long bio about spending time overseas…

And the group did make the ‘big’ announcement of another facebook forum with their other candidate, Bruce Whalen, to be held in their private group:

Try to contain your excitement for those big announcements.

I did notice on one of the alternative social media forums (Gab) that the Anti-Thune-ers do bring up an important point for those wanting to participate in the primary process:

“In order to vote in the Primary for the Republican candidates… you have to be in the party” Now if someone would pass the same advice along to their candidates who want to run (as captured yesterday from the Secretary of State’s website, and re-confirmed a minute ago):

Maybe someone should mention to the anti-Thune looney tunes that their “Republican primary candidate” is a registered Independent who continues to be ineligible to actually run in the Republican primary.

Details.. details..

Keep your hats on – Just a little more than 13 months until the primary!