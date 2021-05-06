Washington DC based Punchbowl News, covering the decision makers at the US Capitol, has done some surveying of who might end up in charge when Mitch McConnell departs.
And currently favored appears to be South Dakota’s senior US Senator, John Thune:
Who will be the next Senate Republican leader? Just a little background here: There’s a lot of chatter about who will be the next Senate GOP leader: Sens. John Thune (S.D.), John Cornyn (Texas) or John Barrasso (Wyo.).
The Canvass shows that Thune is the slight favorite — 41% say he’ll be the next leader. 37% say Cornyn will be the next leader, and just 8% say it will be Barrasso. This was only asked of Republicans.
8 thoughts on “Thune favored to be next Republican Senate Leader”
Is there a particularly stubborn tree trunk that we could vote for .. one rooted in liberty?
You arent gonna be a senator, John. Your transparent angling for support is getting old.
No duh. How is this news?
The Senate Majority Leader should be someone who is strong, tough and willing to stand up to the White House. It should be someone who is willing to really grapple and not afraid to do battle. John Thune is a nice guy.
Battle? Like storm the capital and hang the VP?
John would be a great man for this job. We need him
Trump-4-lifers need to hit the reset button on their political barameters. Start thinking for yourselves and not what Trump says or said months or years ago. Thune is one of the few in this country that can keep us from falling off the liberal cliff into the pit of socialism. You should be supporting him as he tries to save that from happening. If you think he is not fighting against it, you need to find a more credible source of information.
It is a fool’s errand to conduct oneself as though I am running for US Senate. It’s laughable and dumb. A LOSER like me? 😀
I would vote for and support Bob Ewing in a heart beat, though.
Thune doesn’t have the ability to understand and/or maintain 5G.
Why would he lead that effort if big tech wasn’t counting on his ignorance?
Thune voted against election integrity and even whipped votes against a reasonable audit of the vote; America’s brand.
But just for kicks, let me try this on:
“But that’s great that Thune will be Senate leader! Thank GOD! WE’RE SAVED!”
Nope. Doesn’t fit.
At all.
:\