Despite liberal tears, Joint Resolutions NOT subject to referral in South Dakota, per Supreme Court

Remember this blaring headline a couple weeks back from the liberals declaring that a legislative joint resolution was subject to referendum:

Instead of pretend experts, people who went to law school and know a thing or two weighed in today on the topic. And they unanimously disagreed:

The South Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Dakotans for Health cannot refer House Joint Resolution 5003 for a vote of the people because it is not a law. South Dakotans have the ability to refer laws passed by the Legislature to a vote, but the resolution doesn’t qualify, the court ruled. “HJR 5003 is not a law enacted by the Legislature,” wrote Chief Justice Steven Jensen. “It does not contain an enacting clause and was not submitted to the governor for signature or veto.” and.. HJR 5003 is a proposed constitutional amendment that will go to voters during the primary election in June. If voters approve the measure, it would require that any future initiated measure or constitutional amendment that obligates the state to spend $10 million or more within five years require approval by three-fifths of all voters.

Read that all here.

Looks like we’re going to be voting on a constitutional amendment in the next primary, as affirmed by the State Supreme Court.