Thune Highlights South Dakota’s Time-Honored Pheasant Hunting Tradition

“Whether you’re gathered around a meal of fresh pheasant in our great outdoors or gathered around the Thanksgiving turkey, there’s a lot to be thankful for as a South Dakotan.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about South Dakota’s time-honored pheasant hunting tradition and discussed the important role it has on the state’s economy and its dependence on effective conservation practices. Thune also spoke about the worsening security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border, and he called on the White House and Senate Democrats to prioritize a border security package that includes meaningful asylum and parole reforms.