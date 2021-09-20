I mentioned it earlier, but Mark Mowry’s participation in the Jan 6 election protests in Washington DC have caught the attention of the mainstream media today:
Spearfish resident and long-time musician Mark Mowry earlier this year filed his candidacy to unseat Sen. John Thune in the 2022 Republican primary election, fueled by the senior senator’s unwillingness to question the validity of the presidential election.
Mowry told the Argus Leader in a recent interview that he participated in demonstrations near Capitol Hill the day Congress was set to confirm the results of the Nov. 3 election, three months before deciding to challenge South Dakota’s three-term senator. But he was not part of the riots that broke out and led to protesters storming the Capitol, he said.
No word on whether Mowry’s hat also participated in the protest.
3 thoughts on “Thune opponent Mowry part of Jan 6 election protest in Washington DC”
Just makes him more likeable. This is outstanding.
I do not understand why you mock a guy for protesting. Our country was built on protest. BTW, while not condoning the violence that happened afterward, it would be nice if our Congressional delegation would speak out about the horrid conditions the political prisoners are being held in if reports can be believed. The best I can get from one of our feckless reps is “he is monitoring it”. Way to stay safe.
*the horrid conditions the political prisoners are being held in*
groan. They aren’t political protestors. The idiots stormed the US Capitol, broke the law, and there were some threatened the lives of officeholders, or at the very least put them in danger by their actions.