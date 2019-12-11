Thune: Pelosi Drug Bill is a Bad Prescription for the American People
“It boils down to this: Government price controls mean access to fewer drugs.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the Pelosi prescription drug bill, Democrats’ latest installment in their campaign to have the government takeover Americans’ health care. If passed, the bill would reduce Americans’ access to lifesaving treatments. Thune encouraged Congress to find a solution to lower prescription drugs costs without resorting to government price controls and cited bipartisan proposals that could be passed through both chambers of Congress.
Thank you, Senator Thune.
Government “control” of communication in one press release, hands off in the next. The hypocrisy would be comical if it werent so sad.
Here’s what I don’t understand. Like it or not health care has been determined a right. Not enshrined in the constitution of course but most facilities have to treat you regardless of your ability to pay. Utilities on the other hand are highly regulated and by no means are considered a right.
There are legitimate cases where these drugs are being dramatically overcharged and every other country gets them for cheap. When are we going to quit defending the multi billion dollar industries and make them give a little? I feel like we are being suckered!
The cost of healthcare is going beyond what many can afford and we don’t have the best healthcare so one way or another something has to give before we get another democratic wave and we go full on government run healthcare!
I don’t like Obamacare but we were told elect Republicans and they will do it better. Another year another increase of over $100/month increases. For a service I thus far have rarely used.
Unsustainable!
Its really interesting when you’ve been on top of the Dems finances like a hawk the last couple months but when a story breaks that Noem has inflated her daughter’s salary and not given increases across the board to education (which is codified by the way) this forum is silent on the topic.
Can you say narrative? There’s plenty of other places providing the information you’ve only touched on.
I guess I would like to see a conservative forum address it and not getting information from CAH, the Argus, and Kelo.