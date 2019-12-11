Thune Statement on Committee Passage of 5G Spectrum Act
“I will take a backseat to no one – on this committee or in the Senate – when it comes to advocating for more technology to be delivered, services to be delivered to rural areas of this country, and I will continue to do that.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, today issued the following statement after the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation approved the 5G Spectrum Act, which he introduced in November with Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Commerce Committee. Their bill would ensure mid-band spectrum is quickly made available in the market by requiring a transparent and competitive public auctioning process. The bill would require that at least 50 percent of the first $40 billion in auction revenue be reserved for the American people and that a portion of those proceeds be dedicated specifically for rural broadband build-out. The bill prescribes a tiered system with respect to auction revenue, requiring 90 percent of the top tier – any revenue above $50 billion – to be returned to the American people.
“I support this legislation for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is that if we don’t win the race to 5G, we’re going to lose out on the economic benefit and dividend that comes with that,” said Thune. “China isn’t having this kind of discussion right now. They’re just clearing mid-band spectrum and allowing their companies to go after it. This is important to the future of this country that we get this right, and the only way we get it right is we’ve got to get more mid-band spectrum made available for commercial use … And I will take a backseat to no one – on this committee or in the Senate – when it comes to advocating for more technology to be delivered, services to be delivered to rural areas of this country, and I will continue to do that.”
The 5G Spectrum Act would:
- Bring spectrum to market that provides the coverage and capacity essential for deployment in America’s rural communities.
- Require the FCC to conduct a public auction of C band spectrum.
- Require the auction to start no later than December 31, 2020.
- Require the FCC to make available at least 280 MHz of spectrum.
- Require the FCC to capture for the taxpayer at least 50 percent of the fair market value of the spectrum.
- 10 percent of these proceeds would be specifically dedicated to rural broadband build-out, including a set-aside for tribal areas.
###
We should let China have all the Communism they want.
We should let them have all the glioblastomas they can handle, if that’s what their unfree people desire.
5G is a carcinogen that enables a mass surveillance state to violate the sensibilities of The US Constitution.
Why is Thune leading the charge for domestic communism and domestic cancer?
Like a drunk single cowboy at the bar on Friday night .. he’s got a one-track mind, as thought there were no other solutions to rural broadband (FIBER).
He may as well say he’s “doing it for the children” by parroting out “we’re doing it for the rural” over-and-over.
Senator Thune has not had a real job in his entire adult life, nor does he have any personal qualifications in the technology industry .. now, for some reason he thinks he has efficacious high-ground to dictate cancer to the good people of SD.
News Flash – we have Fiber Optic cables running all across the state. Extend these to the rural with a truly smart, low bandwidth emergency channel.
Start listening to the people who understand technology and alternative, truly “SMART” ways to solve rural America’s problems.
Let China have the 5G and quit letting them goad you and the US into buying this 5G snake-oil.
Or, you could double down in a really crappy hand, lose anyway, and externalize the cost of portfolios with Cisco stock to the healthcare of SD residents.
WAKE-UP.
You say so much, are you hoping Thune will listen? He won’t. You’re not alone, he’s not listening to anyone sharing their concerns and there are many. Maybe you’re hoping you will get to vote on 5G going up in your neighborhood? You won’t. Thune does not care about your thoughts or if 5G could harm people or if it enables a mass surveillance.
Did you read his statements? In Thune’s own words it’s about…
Winning the race to 5G and it’s more imperative than ever that we beat our global competitors in this space.
It’s about the money.
My purpose is not to puppet Thune.
My intent is to be ON RECORD that this is a bad idea, so when the fallout starts (it will be much bigger than Phillip Morris), I will not be a target, and I – as an expert in my field – will have credibility as someone who did everything he could to avoid this quagmire, affront to humanity.
We sent a 5G cease and desist to the City of Spearfish. Posterior to installing any 5G, if my family develops a glioblastoma, we will have no option but to seek damages.
So, no to 5G.
I like my brain and heart tissue just the way they are .. cancer free and intact.
Furthermore, when at home .. PLUG IN THE ETHERNET.
Did you get others to do the same? I know of communities who put up 5G towers and then took them down after experiencing severe headaches, dizziness, etc.
Going on record, that’s a smart idea. I don’t think they care what doctors, residents or tech experts say, the towers are still going up.
The city responded and said they would not be installing 5G in the light poles, despite that I believe that was the plan originally.
My voice is amplified through PlainsTribune.com – that may have been one reason. Also, I think the leadership of our city tries to do the right thing and realizes they walk a difficult road between military desires, free market exploitation, and citizen safety.
I got a result, but that doesn’t mean they won’t use an LED on steroids to do surveillance (not technically 5G). I have some equipment to monitor the poles that are going up to make sure.
I’ve also planned an awareness campaign locally to make people more aware of the issues, to lobby SDN to lower their prices for fiber, and for those who can afford it to purchase fiber connections instead of 5G (fiber is faster anyway).
This sounds like a bad deal for Pai, who’s only there to get rich. I’d bet it doesn’t pass.
I’ll say it again, but in a different way.
Advocate for more technology, Thune .. but there is more than one way to skin a cat.
Fiber to the curb with very lightweight wireless (pre 2G) has yet to be explored as an option.
Anything beyond that is for surveillance .. we all know that.
What about satellites? There was a phone call made from the moon to Earth. We’re not able to put 5G tech into outer space?!!
Does it make you made that you and I pay for the electricity and equipment that is used to violate our constitutional rights?
Many people jumped on board with the Patriot Act, you think the majority care their rights are violated?
Fear is used to control and many can’t see through it. They’ll continue to chew on their cud and agree to anything because the MSM, Hollywood and the govt tells them to believe everything they’re told.