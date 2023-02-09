Thune Responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after President Biden delivered his State of the Union address:

“In the last two years, Democrats used their total control of Washington to pursue a partisan agenda that sharply increased costs on families, weakened our energy independence, and undermined our national security at the southern border and abroad. Thankfully, with a new Republican majority in the House of Representatives, Congress can now block the worst impulses of the Biden administration and its far-left allies.

“The reality of divided government means that compromise will be required in order to address the many challenges facing our country. I’m optimistic that members of both parties can come together to bolster our energy security, create new opportunities for farmers and ranchers, increase transparency and accountability in big tech, and prioritize our most important responsibility: the safety and security of the American people.

“To achieve these goals, congressional Republicans are ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work. We hope President Biden will join us.”

