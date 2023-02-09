Thune Responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
“Thankfully, with a new Republican majority in the House of Representatives, Congress can now block the worst impulses of the Biden administration and its far-left allies.”
Click here or on the picture above to watch the video.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after President Biden delivered his State of the Union address:
“In the last two years, Democrats used their total control of Washington to pursue a partisan agenda that sharply increased costs on families, weakened our energy independence, and undermined our national security at the southern border and abroad. Thankfully, with a new Republican majority in the House of Representatives, Congress can now block the worst impulses of the Biden administration and its far-left allies.
“The reality of divided government means that compromise will be required in order to address the many challenges facing our country. I’m optimistic that members of both parties can come together to bolster our energy security, create new opportunities for farmers and ranchers, increase transparency and accountability in big tech, and prioritize our most important responsibility: the safety and security of the American people.
“To achieve these goals, congressional Republicans are ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work. We hope President Biden will join us.”
###
7 thoughts on “Thune Responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address”
I like John. Believe he is right about cooperation. However, his first statement blasts the other side. I don’t know if that is how cooperation works?
His definition of cooperation is do what I command. Last night showed the Republican Party is in disarray with no effective leadership. The party nationally and locally continues to tolerate the crazy and is crumbling from within.
the gop looked pretty messy last night, true enough. i enjoyed gov. huckabee’s response, especially the long story about trump’s secret christmas trip to the middle east with his staff. she managed to tell a long and wonderful story without saying trump’s name at all.
McCarthy shushing them from the dais like they’re children lol.
Cause they are acting like children.
So, what is your advice for eliminating the crazies? The local and national voters put them in. That’s how they’ll leave too. John is a solid, experienced senator. Not often does SD have close to a #3 man at the top of our nation. The whole system is crazy – the Dems have a fair share of their crazies too.
last time we had a senator AT the top, his crazies basically torpedoed him in sd. a cautionary tale.