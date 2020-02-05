Thune Statement on the Conclusion of the Senate Impeachment Trial
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump.
“Our Founding Fathers set an extraordinarily high bar for impeachment, and rightfully so. They believed it was an extreme remedy that should only be used in extreme circumstances – circumstances so grave that they would warrant nullifying a national election and removing a duly elected president of the United States from office. Impeachment is, and should remain, a rarely used constitutional tool. In fact, this was only the third time in our nation’s history that a presidential impeachment trial reached the Senate floor.
“I had a front-row seat to this trial and listened carefully to the House managers’ case. I entered the trial with an open mind, knowing the president’s team would be afforded the fairness and impartiality that were lacking in the House’s highly partisan and one-sided process. It was my job to hear the case, review the facts as they were presented to us, and answer whether or not this reached the Founders’ high threshold for removing a president from office. After listening to nearly 70 hours’ worth of testimony, questions, and answers, I determined that this case did not meet that high threshold.
“Furthermore, there is another national election just months away, and there is a strong case to be made that the American people – not Washington politicians – should choose whether the president remains in office. I believe a majority of South Dakotans agree.
“This has been a highly disruptive process for the American people, and I’m as eager as they are to get back to the agenda they elected us to pursue.”
Senator Thune, Thank you for sticking by the truth and supporting the greatest President that this country has ever had. God Bless You and Your Family Forever!!
100% with you! The Honorable John Thune is exactly that! He stood up for the rule of law. He protected our constitution, and he saved President Trump from an unheard of and shameful coup led by all of those DEMs suffering from THS. I used to think Mundt was our greatest U.S. Senator, but I am wrong, and I for one look forward to giving you the hero’s welcome and accolades you deserve! Frankly, Governor Noem should move quickly to name a building, airfield, something grand, in your honor. Sir. I am humbled to be from the same state that you have chosen to serve, and I am proud to be an American because of you!
Don’t get me wrong, I am happy with the bravely patriotic decisions made by Senators Thune and Rounds, but the true hero is Donald John Trump for putting up with this hysteria, the lies, the fabrications. Trump is an incredible servant of this country, a humble man, to whom country comes so close after God. God Bless You Donald Trump!
Wow, this one has really bought into the Cult. “Greatest President” “truth”? Why not add “the Chosen One” since he has made that claim already? So you in favor of expelling Mitt from the GOP like Donnie Jr? So much for the big tent.
Right? “Dear Leader” is probably appropriate for that one’s use, too. I thing George Conway sums up this cult very well: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/02/05/george-conway-trump-i-believe/?utm_campaign=wp_post_most&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter&wpisrc=nl_most
Romney has let his hate for and jealousy of Trump override everything else. He has a right to his opinion, but I dont think it was based on anything but hate.
My opinion: It was envy. Not hate.
All reapect to Mr. Thune, but if the Founders wanted impeachment and removal to be rare, they were wrong to want that and we should disregard it. Impeachment and removal is the only effective deterrent for misbehavior by a President, so the only reason it should be rare is if misbehavior by Presidents is rare. That misbehavior isn’t rare.
Impeachment should be a low threshhold, not a high threshhold. The more important the position, the higher the standards shoukd be and the less tolerance for imperfection there should be. President’s the highest office, it should be the most impeached and removed.
So Senator Thune you voted to impeach Clinton for lying about an affair with an adult woman, but found that Trumps holding hostage 400 million of approved military aid to protect an ally from an enemy of ours forcing our friend to come up with political dirt on Biden, was okay. Did you also forget about Trumps refusal to turn over witnesses or documents. In fact you refused to vote to force Trump to turn this necessary information over. You and the other Republican Senators came up with every excuse you could find to not find any fault with Trumps actions out of fear of Trump. Come on Thune you know dam well that the reason you did not vote to impeach was purely for political reasons, and outright fear of Trump. Thune you are a weak man.
Brent this seems to be a hard question to get answered but would you tell me what Trump actually did? Not what he wanted to do. Not what he thought about doing. What he actually did.
Who was the witness.
And what was the outcome or consequences of the act?
Thanks. You seem really informed with the facts.