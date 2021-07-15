Thune: USDA’s Haying and Grazing Announcement Good News for South Dakota, More Work Needed to Be Done to Support Producers

“I’m grateful for the Department of Agriculture’s decision on haying and grazing on prevented planting acres, and I will keep working to ensure CRP and all USDA programs have the flexibility necessary to meet the needs of producers while also making sure we balance the wildlife and conservation needs of our state.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch the video.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the Democrat state legislators who have abandoned their jobs in Texas and the irony of Washington Democrats applauding their effort as they openly discuss trampling on minority rights in the U.S. Senate. Thune also discussed the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) announcement that it will lift the prohibition on haying and grazing of cover crops on prevented plant acres in South Dakota and other parts of the country. In April, Thune reintroduced his bill to lift the prohibition on haying and grazing of cover crops prior to the November 1 deadline to provide relief to farmers in northern states like South Dakota who were left at a significant disadvantage.