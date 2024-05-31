Toby Doeden of course, blames others for the “mistake” on campaign finance forms.

The Dakota Scout has a story on it’s website today noting how when Toby Doeden reported a $100,000 donation to his Political Action Committee that he didn’t intend it to be a donation, and was rather “a loan.” And of course, it’s everyone else’s fault:

“I spoke with the folks from the finance team and they were already aware of this and working on filing the amended report,” Doeden said in a statement. “Earlier this month, I executed a loan of $100,000 to the Dakota First Action PAC. This was mistakenly classified as a contribution rather than a loan, due largely to the fact that the South Dakota (secretary of state’s) finance portal is extremely outdated and fails to function properly. As soon as I was notified of the error, we began the process of filing an amended report.”

Doeden said he hired a business to establish and oversee the PAC.

and..

Doeden’s PAC has spent $25,000 on data acquisition, according to the pre-primary report. Only about $45 in other expenses were paid for, and no donations were made to individual campaigns, though Dakota First has sent out text messages in support of right-wing candidates across the state. One such text was sent in the District 25 Senate race, where Sen. Tom Pischke is fending off a bid from former lawmaker Jordan Youngberg. There, in a text message campaign, Dakota First Action dubbed Youngberg “Young Biden,” and accused him of supporting “the LGBTQ agenda,” illegal immigration, and abolishing constitutional rights.

Youngberg, who had high grades from anti-abortion and pro-gun groups during his three years in the Legislature, dismissed the allegations in a series of social media posts Wednesday.