When you get down to the end, stuff gets weird.

Late today, I received the weirdest piece of campaign literature that I have the entire primary. The lone Jeff Struwe postcard.

An itty-bitty 4×6 card with rambling, itty-bitty type that another couple of hundred dollars probably would’ve made a 6 x 9, because the postage price is the same. But instead, we’ve got something that many people in their mid- 50s and up will struggle to read.

And it spends most of its time rambling against SB 201, the landowner Bill of Rights.

—

Liz May’s Conservative PAC is blasting attack cards across the primary, including against several incumbents in the last days before the election.

Interestingly, Liz is going to have a tougher general election than usual against incumbent house member Rep. Pourier, and Elsie Meeks, who was the 1998 candidate for Lieutenant Governor, who later was state director of USDA in South Dakota from 2009 to 2015.

Liz does have things in common with Meeks, as I’m sure just like Liz, Elsie was also a donor to Hillary Clinton.

—

There’s other weirdness out there, but I’m waiting for copies to head my way. I’ll post as I get.