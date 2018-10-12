Tonight’s AG forum on Public Broadcasting: While Seiler rambled, Ravnsborg rolled over him.

My daughter sent me a note asking if I was watching the debate tonight, so I had to switch the channel and check it out. I’m glad I did. It was good show. But not for Democrats. If you happened to catch it, you were left with no doubt who our next AG will be.

Jason Ravnsborg wiped the floor with Randy Seiler. It was a definite win.

Of course, there were highs and lows for both candidates. It was a bit of a slow start. And both candidates could have had a better close. But in the middle – after they got warmed up – Seiler seemed to solely spend his time falling back on that “he had more experience.” And that challenge was met in the breadth of Jason’s command of the issues. And you got to watch him land some solid hits on his opponent.

While Seiler kept talking about how we needed more time to work the bugs out of SB 70, the often maligned criminal reform measure, Ravnsborg roasted him with statements such as if Seiler “knew any Sheriffs or State’s Attorneys who liked Senate Bill 70, to have them give him a call, because he hasn’t talked with them yet.”

And Ravnsborg got to note that a majority of Sheriffs, as well as 30 State’s Attorneys are actively supporting him.

After Seiler spoke about the need to address “corruption” and how he would take another look at cases, Ravnsborg AGAIN roasted him, with Seiler becoming visibly flustered, as Jason pointed out that as US Attorney during EB-5 and Gear up, Seiler brought NO federal charges in the issues. And Ravnsborg further noted that the charges brought and being prosecuted are being done so by the current Attorney General, Marty Jackley.

While Seiler spoke yet again about the need to work the bugs out of Senate Bill 70, and that “SB70 is not a problem,” Ravnsborg fired back again noting that we’ve already had five years of it, questioned how much more time we needed. Ravnsborg also talked about the need to remove presumptive probation, the effect of SB 70 on the counties, AND he brought up how Senate Bill 63 was not having the intended effects for juveniles as well.

During the entirety of the debate, as Seiler kept falling back on that he had more experience, Ravnsborg took the opportunity to concur, and point out the fact that for all of his experience, Seiler was not bringing any ideas.

I suspect that this forum was not at all what Randy Seiler was expecting, or was prepared for. Because Ravnsborg met and answered nearly challenge.

While Seiler rambled about all of his experience, Ravnsborg rolled over him with a breadth of knowledge, and a wealth of ideas. This was a definite win for Ravnsborg. And I suspect not what Seiler was expecting.

