Tonight’s AG forum on Public Broadcasting: While Seiler rambled, Ravnsborg rolled over him.

My daughter sent me a note asking if I was watching the debate tonight, so I had to switch the channel and check it out. I’m glad I did. It was good show. But not for Democrats. If you happened to catch it, you were left with no doubt who our next AG will be.
Jason Ravnsborg wiped the floor with Randy Seiler. It was a definite win.
Of course, there were highs and lows for both candidates. It was a bit of a slow start. And both candidates could have had a better close. But in the middle – after they got warmed up – Seiler seemed to solely spend his time falling back on that “he had more experience.” And that challenge was met in the breadth of Jason’s command of the issues. And you got to watch him land some solid hits on his opponent.
While Seiler kept talking about how we needed more time to work the bugs out of SB 70, the often maligned criminal reform measure, Ravnsborg roasted him with statements such as if Seiler “knew any Sheriffs or State’s Attorneys who liked Senate Bill 70, to have them give him a call, because he hasn’t talked with them yet.”
And Ravnsborg got to note that a majority of Sheriffs, as well as 30 State’s Attorneys are actively supporting him.
After Seiler spoke about the need to address “corruption” and how he would take another look at cases, Ravnsborg AGAIN roasted him, with Seiler becoming visibly flustered, as Jason pointed out that as US Attorney during EB-5 and Gear up, Seiler brought NO federal charges in the issues. And Ravnsborg further noted that the charges brought and being prosecuted are being done so by the current Attorney General, Marty Jackley.
While Seiler spoke yet again about the need to work the bugs out of Senate Bill 70, and that “SB70 is not a problem,” Ravnsborg fired back again noting that we’ve already had five years of it, questioned how much more time we needed. Ravnsborg also talked about the need to remove presumptive probation, the effect of SB 70 on the counties, AND he brought up how Senate Bill 63 was not having the intended effects for juveniles as well.
During the entirety of the debate, as Seiler kept falling back on that he had more experience, Ravnsborg took the opportunity to concur, and point out the fact that for all of his experience, Seiler was not bringing any ideas.
I suspect that this forum was not at all what Randy Seiler was expecting, or was prepared for. Because Ravnsborg met and answered nearly challenge.
While Seiler rambled about all of his experience, Ravnsborg rolled over him with a breadth of knowledge, and a wealth of ideas. This was a definite win for Ravnsborg. And I suspect not what Seiler was expecting.
I’m happy to say it was exactly what I was expecting!
Why did we doubt Ravnsborg again? he kicked Seiler’s butt!
One candidate was prepared and had ideas and solutions and stats and seemed to actually know SB 70 is not working! while Seiler had no ideas at all. he did look old and tired
Did we watch the same speech? Pretty sure, Jason can’t tie his own shoe laces. Velcro is a good back up though
Well if you watched a speech, then no we did not because we watched a forum and it was about ideas, not shoes.
But please do remember the velcro angle mrT as it is quite possibly the only way your ideas will ever stick!
He has done how many hours overseas, is an experienced attorney, and isn’t a left-wing loon. He most likely has a higher IQ than you. Try to post something that doesn’t make you sound totally foolish.
Jason cleaned his clock!
Impressive performance….this race just ended for Seiler tonight.
86 days this volunteer part-time prosecutor will begin his next run for office after losing the AG race. US Senate again?
you are clueless…Ravnsborg just put this one out of reach
That is great to hear! I was a little bit worried about debates but based on your story sounds like he will have no problems with any kind of forum going forward.
Hasn’t Jason spent about 5 times as much time living in combat zones?
It was tough to watch. Both candidates are sloppy. One has experience and one has talking points. Jason will win because he’s put in the time driving around the state over the last 2 years. The only thing he’s proved is that literally anyone with a pulse, time, and a drivers license can drive around the state building support and win a statewide election.
You are clueless. So because Ravnsborg works hard at his law job, is a good experienced lawyer, and has an outstanding career in the military, you only want to push that he drives around a lot? Come on, this old garbage is so laughable. I have never seen an AG candidate work as hard as Ravnsborg has and last nights debate showed it.
Seiler look tired and warn out. I guess the saying of “No Energy Seiler” is true.
So you don’t know him personally is what you are saying. I do, and your childish attempt at an attack is laughable to those of us who know him.
Ravnsborg is a hard worker but this is quite the over the top love fest.
Wait until Kristi debates Sutton and SD voters find out Sutton is rehearsed talking points and cannot adjust to new facts.
And you are an expert in this area how? Jason has been listening to those in law enforcement while Seller has had his hearing aid turned off.
Seiler has not ideas and just looks worn out. Kind of like butter spread across too much bread.
Knock the Vote movement says old people don’t care about me because I’m young. Feminists say I’m suppose to hate all men. A NYT writer says it’s fun to be cruel to old white men.
According to the majority of leftists, Seiler is exactly who I’m not suppose to vote for.
What’s a Democrat girl to do?
Change your party?
That was a drubbing. Ravnsborg had facts and ideas. Seiler was unable to adapt.
Potheads and other druggies you have 85 days to get your act together since you have been warned by AG Ravensborg. A new profitable private Meth Prison will be built. Comply or else. Bus departure schedules for Colorado and California will be posted.
What’s wrong with you? You have no compassion. You want people addicted to deadly drugs? Are you implying this Is part of Seiler’s vision for SD? How many SDakotans have died from an overdose of heroin or fentanyl? Too many.
You are also ignorant as to what a prison offers addicts. For many, it’s another chance at life, a chance to embrace sobriety, a chance for an education, medical treatment, a place to find a higher power. You’re disturbed. I thought Democrats cared for the less fortunate, guess that’s not the case with Seiler’s supporters?
Compassion with the Ravensborg approach? Are you kidding? His inexperience showed last night. Unqualified! “Corruption Where? He will be the perfect puppet.
Corruption? Didn’t Seiler have the authority to bring federal charges during EB-5 and Gear Up? Why didn’t he do that? So, not only does Seiler have compassion to allow addicts to overdose and deal their deadly drugs, he also has compassion for white-collar criminals?
Doesn’t sound like Seiler was effective as an attorney.
@543 am has done a fine job explaining just that… Seiler will be ineffective.
Seiler doesn’t want to legalize recreational mj. Uh-oh, what does that do to your narrative?
Ravnsborg will be our next AG…Seiler is a nice person, but at the end of the day a liberal in a red state. He did look old and was cranky. That does not sell well.
Jason is young hard working, has ideas and quite frankly it was clear Seiler would not be as tough on crime, talking about reducing some of the charges to misdemeanors on meth in this environment is tone deaf at best.
GO JASON!
If Minnesota and North Dakota legalize recreational Marijuana with AG Ravensborg it will be Cha Ching $$$$ for the state and investors of the new private Meth prison.
You didn’t listen either, did you? Ravnsborg, sheriffs and officers support having a facility so to allow addicts and mental health patients get the help they need. A treatment facility.
Ravnsborg seems to have outed himself as a spender. No ideas other than to build prisons. The guy will cost the state $250M per year when he’s done. My mind is made up after tonight.
Clearly you weren’t paying attention
They have another opportunity to listen, it’s being replayed now on ‘In The Moment’ on SDPB.
I actually thought Seiler sounded (I only listened to it) slightly better. Maybe it’s the fact that Jason is just not a great speaker, but also, experience does matter. Seiler reiterated that and actually proved Jason was “out of touch” while rebutting.
To address Jason’s “ideas”, a meth prison sounds impractical and a huge expense to taxpayers. As far as I could tell, the probation thing doesn’t hold much water; judges can change the penalty’s as they please.
I will probably vote for Ravnsborg, but that’s just my take.
Sheriffs and police officers don’t think Jason is out of touch. Why doesn’t Seiler have their support?
Law enforcement is asking for a facility to help them and the people struggling with addiction and mental health, is it impractical to listen to their concerns and recommendations?
Every time there’s a mass shooting, we hear about the mental state of the shooter. Why would we want to deny them assistance and keep them in the communities? Seiler struggled in this forum.