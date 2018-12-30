Top Political Stories of 2018: #4 – Dusty Johnson wins primary, and never looks back

#4 – Dusty Johnson wins primary, and never looks back

The 2018 Congressional race was opened up by Congresswoman Kristi Noem’s vacating the seat to run for Governor. Entering the contest on top of Noem’s announcement, Dusty Johnson quickly acceded his entry into the contest.

In the beginning of the contest, Secretary of State Shantel Krebs – whose candidacy was the stuff of rumor until early 2017- would give the appearance of being neck in neck with Dusty. But when campaign engines started running full bore in 2018, the Krebs effort fell apart.

Dusty Johnson’s campaign kept pace in terms of fundraising, and would only be beaten in terms of fundraising by slight amounts in some of the reports, but where it truly shined was organizationally. Team Johnson had an incredible grassroots team, cultivated over many years by Johnson. He managed to produce a team of campaign of operatives whose efforts and expertise were second to none in the 2018 elections.

While Johnson boasted an army, organizationally Krebs’ efforts were a tattered mess. She could pay consultants and could buy the ads and air time. But no one outside of her closest allies would work the campaign. Not only did Jason Williams, her most experienced political ally abandon ship and completely disassociate himself from her office, Krebs found herself having to pay people to circulate her petitions. And it didn’t get any better for her from there.

With Krebs attempting to claim the position of trying to be the “Trump-iest” in the race, State Senator Neal Tapio – who was Trump Coordinator for South Dakota in the previous election – joined the race with bombast, and cleaved the Trump demographic Krebs was actively courting completely in half. Meanwhile, Johnson maintained his efforts at capturing the GOP at large as opposed to a segment.

While Krebs and Johnson competed for air time on a reasonably similar basis, Dusty Johnson’s ground game hit areas of the state hard with door to door traffic and with voter ID in preparation of the upcoming primary.

On primary election day, the results of Dusty’s grassroot efforts came together with a punishing 48% of the primary vote to Krebs’ 30%, and Tapio’s 22%.

Moving into the general election, Dusty faced Democrat and retired judge Tim Bjorkman. Johnson, who has always had the reputation of being an energetic and enthusiastic policy wonk was now facing Bjorkman, who had pledged not to take donations from special interests. While Dusty’s campaign team had been tested by fire and ready to move into the fall, Bjorkman’s campaign office could seem like a revolving door.

Bjorkman’s campaign could never seem to get out of the culvert it found itself in. Out-raised, outmanned and outgunned, the outcome was never in doubt, and Johnson won the contest 60% to Bjorkman’s 36%.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...