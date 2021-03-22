From Politics 1:
On the same Lisa Boothe podcast, Pres Trump said if he doesn’t run in 2024, those he specifically named as “very good” GOP candidates were Ron DeSantis, Kristi Noem, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
— Politics1.com (@Politics1com) March 22, 2021
2 thoughts on “Trump names Noem on his list of “very good candidates” for 2024”
God knows she’s been out stumping enough for it. Hopefully she can chill with the national flesh pressing and get a bit more focused on SD in the near future.
I bet he comes out and supports Jordan Youngberg