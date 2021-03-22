Libertarians held their convention this weekend, and at least according to the video, it appears that Greg Baldwin is the new Libertarian Party Chair.
Of course, if you watch the video, I’m guessing they won’t be doing a lot of recruiting in Native American communities, after Baldwin’s comment at the podium about running late, referring to it as “Indian Time.”
Racially charged commentary aside, it looks like Libertarian leadership for the next election is as follows:
Chair – Greg Baldwin
VC – Collin Duprel
Treasurer – Daryl Root
Sec – Ashley Strand
The Communications Director is Devin Saxon, who lost for PUC last year after doing nothing. (Which might be why I had to skim their video to pull this list together.)
Because most communications directors would have fired a press release out to the state’s media after the election.
2 thoughts on “Greg Baldwin is the new Libertarian Party Chair. But don’t ask him the time.”
Predict SDLP will miss Gideon Oakes who. like Cincinnatus, had the wisdom to serve his term and then return to his family.
Not every connotation of “Indian Time” is negative. As I get older, I appreciate those who aren’t owned by the schedule and the clock and am more understanding of those who end up being late (mostly because I end up using the time to settle myself).