Greg Baldwin is the new Libertarian Party Chair. But don’t ask him the time.

Libertarians held their convention this weekend, and at least according to the video, it appears that Greg Baldwin is the new Libertarian Party Chair.

Of course, if you watch the video, I’m guessing they won’t be doing a lot of recruiting in Native American communities, after Baldwin’s comment at the podium about running late, referring to it as “Indian Time.”

Racially charged commentary aside, it looks like Libertarian leadership for the next election is as follows:

Chair – Greg Baldwin

VC – Collin Duprel

Treasurer – Daryl Root

Sec – Ashley Strand

The Communications Director is Devin Saxon, who lost for PUC last year after doing nothing. (Which might be why I had to skim their video to pull this list together.)

Because most communications directors would have fired a press release out to the state’s media after the election.