Governor Noem to Hold Media Availability on Fairness in Women’s Sports
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem will hold a media availability on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 10:30 am CT in the Hegg/Lloyd Room of the Hilton Garden Inn in Sioux Falls to announce a new initiative to defend fairness in women’s sports.
The announcement will include participation from 4-time LPGA Player of the Year Nancy Lopez, former NFL football player Jack Brewer, and other athletes.
WHAT: Governor Noem to Hold Media Availability
WHEN: Monday, March 22, 2021, 10:30 am CT
LIVESTREAM: SD.net / Facebook.com/govnoem
3 thoughts on “Governor Noem to Hold Media Availability on Fairness in Women’s Sports”
She made the wrong decision with this “ style and form” veto and it wasn’t covered up by Friday release and people are not happy on all sides so she has to scramble to cover her tracks….
Correct. She’s stumbling left and right, while Billie sits quietly and smiles.
Sorry, still not going to vote in socialist Sutton.