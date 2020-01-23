Update on impeachment from Senator Mike Rounds Posted on January 23, 2020 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Thank you for your support of President Trump. After a comprehensive review of the House of Representative’s testimony (that which was made public, anyway), I am hopeful that we’ll have a more effective House of Representatives after November.