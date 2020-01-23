How diverse are our campuses? Study says 5 of every 6 USD Profs are Democrats.

On the same day that the South Dakota Board of Regents were posting about bringing the University mascots to Pierre to kiss some Republican booty…
… A study on intellectual diversity was being released which shows ideologically, that the faculty at the institutions are more likely kicking Republican booty while their administrators are putting on a show.
This past Friday, a study was released on the website for the National Association of Scholars, titled “Partisan Registration and Contributions of Faculty in Flagship Colleges,” by Mitchell Langbert and Sean Stevens, January 17, 2020 as they describe the ideological leanings of Universities across the country, including several located in South Dakota. As noted in the chart with the article (condensed for picking out the South Dakota institutions):
(As noted in the chart from Partisan Registration and Contributions of Faculty in Flagship Colleges by Mitchell Langbert and Sean Stevens, National Association of Scholars, January 17, 2020)
D:R Registration Ratio
Of the 12,372 professors sampled, 48.4 percent are registered Democrats and 5.7 percent are registered Republicans, a ratio of 8.5:1. In 2016 Gallup (Jones, 2016) finds that for the general population, 29 percent are Democrats and 26 percent are Republicans, a ratio of 1.1:1. The 8.5:1 ratio is lower than previous findings, such as Langbert, et al. (2016) and Langbert (2018), which found 10:1 to 12:1 because those studies looked at the highest-ranked institutions, in which partisan affiliation is the most skewed. The institutions in this study are the most elite in each state, but they are not in all cases the most elite nationally.
Summary and Conclusion
The D:R donation ratio and the D:R registration ratio tell a story that is broadly consistent. The D:R donation ratio favors the Democratic Party in all nine disciplines sampled. Compared to the D:R registration ratio, the skewness in the D:R donation ratio for each discipline is more extreme than for registration. For six of the eight or nine disciplines, the D:R donation ratio exceeds 100:1. The D:R donation ratio among female professors is greater than among their male counterparts, and the ratios are lowest in the Midwest. It is also evident that assistant professors are less engaged in party politics as measured by the smaller percentage who register and who make political contributions.
According to the intellectual diversity study, nationally, voter registration records show a ratio of 8.4:1, for Democrats to Republicans. In South Dakota, it’s better.. but in varying degrees.
Dakota Wesleyan provides the smallest sample, but the closest margin at nearly a 1:1 basis between Republicans and Democrats. And it starts to sharply decline from there.
At South Dakota State University, for every Republican Professor you run across, three others are Democrat, with a 2.9 to 1 ratio.
And it’s worse at USD, with a 5.3 to 1 ratio. At the institution which claims itself to be our state’s flagship university (obviously their ad people don’t live there), for every 6 professors running around on campus, only 1 of them would be registered as a Republican, and the other 5 are Democrats.
Not a good defense when Universities start speaking against intellectual diversity laws.
How is this reasonable in a red state like South Dakota?
Eliminate tenure; start hiring more conservative professors; start demanding accountability of the BOR.
Better yet, don’t send your kids to these left-wing indoctrination centers.
Perhaps the more educated one is, the more liberal they lean politically?
From the data, it appears that Progressives only hire other Progressives. It also appears that the faculty has a big hand in hiring.
Dear Anonymous,
I seriously doubt that. Any data to back up your claim?
https://www.demos.org/blog/why-most-educated-americans-vote-democratic
I’m outraged that they don’t have any communist or socialist or libertarian professors. So diversity. We need all ideas represented.
Now we have information from which we can do something significant to improve the education product at our institutions of higher learning.
Personnel is policy. You don’t change personnel, do not expect anything to change.
Professors are the personnel who deliver the product.
Unless the Legislature and Governor are willing to continue the charade of working around the edges which will have absolutely no impact on the personnel/policy, the only substantive power they have is the power of the purse.
To be clear, I do not advocate change in policy because it is inherent liberal professors can’t provide an educational product which prepares students to excel in the chosen fields. I advocate change because the product (preparation to excel) is not even marginal but is grossly substandard.
While it is mostly anecdotal, I have discerned the current emphasis in our colleges is not preparation to excel. For example, too many accountant grads think being “woke” makes up for not being able to be a good basic cost accountant. If I want a climate change perspective, I’ll just read Greta so I don’t need a Jr. beginning cost accountant’s views on anything but cost accounting.
This is very upsetting.
I’ve saved for a long time to send my kids to college and I don’t want them to just go in and get indoctrinated by the Mini-Maddows in academia.
There needs to be some basic fairness. Now please start reforming our colleges and fixing this problem legislators. And Gov Noem.
The problem is actually much worse than these statistics indicate. The total one-sidedness of our campuses means that anyone who isn’t a leftwinger just keeps their mouth shut because they know they will be ridiculed, undermined, and de-platformed for not going along with the liberal groupthink.
I would say that the legislature simply has to get tough with the colleges. They have to cut budgets and fire deans and presidents and demand that these huge disparities get fixed. The law last spring was good but liberal bureaucrats just drag their feet and stall and wait out the effects of these laws. Get tough!
My hard earned money is being used to fund left-wing a–holes who yell at my kids and flunk them for not being liberals.
It’s infuriating.
This. Has. To. End.
Noem, where are you?