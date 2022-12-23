US Senator John Thune meets with President Zelenskyy December 22, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
33 thoughts on “US Senator John Thune meets with President Zelenskyy”
I vote the USA sends $0
Then emigrate to Russia, you’ll probably like it better there anyway.
What’s Putin”s пенис taste like? You must know, you’re sucking on it, as are many other Putin Republicans.
What’s 50 billion of an almost 900 billion yearly defense budget to help a smaller nation reduce one of the greatest standing armies to nothing? I’d say we are getting one heck of a deal.
Nailed it. We are bleeding a hostile superpower dry and not costing American lives.
I vote we add more. We sent them 50 billion of a 900 billion defense budget to help them embarrass the supposed #3 standing army in the world. That’s one heck of a deal.
I 100% support kicking Russia’s ass. Did we forget ‘who’ was on the other side of the Cold War, or are we just beholden to Moscow Communication Machine (Tucker, Gutfeld, Hannity)? As a Reagan Republican I say for every dollar I give to Ukraine, that is one more mortar, one more missile, one more bullet up Putin’s ass. Be a patriot!
The world has passed you by. Step out of the way please.
1 ruble has been deposited into your account Comerade!
Keep funding Ukraine, every dollar spent is another alcoholic Vatnik removed and Putin pushed closer to oblivion. Gott strafe Russland.
It’s not 1980 anymore. There are much bigger threats than Russia — most of them internal.
Anon is most surely in tune?
Patton was a strange bird, but a good field general.
But he was stupid to want to attack Russia after WWII.
USSR was not traditional Russia, it was a globalists cabal of bankers creating a Franken-country to puppet to destabilize the world via the threat of “annihilation at any moment so be terrified, gentiles” for decades (still going).
Ergo, the same interests that created the USSR are making *ahem* representatives like John Thune shadow box with themselves (Thune is funded by Bill Gates) to present the socio-political hologram that there are opposing sides in the struggle for humanity to survive.
Thune is a critical reflection in the hologram; a tool.
It’s sick and embarrassing, which is why secret societies keep this secret while projecting their inadequacies on the rest of us; so LAZY!
Keep drinking that Kool-aid John. Really working wonders for you.
Zelensky is short…wow
Did Thune tell him he’d say “wassup” next time he’s in Moscow?
Why does most of Congress want to help Ukraine protect ITS BORDER, but not provide funding and personnel TO PROTECT OURS? We are not the ATM of the world. STOP SENDING EVERYONE MONEY! Use it to finish off the Southern Border Wall, place razor wire on our side of the Rio Grande and stock it with piranha!
👍👍👍…
18 Republican TRAITORS who voted for the $1.7 TRILLION omnimonster to send YOUR money to defend Ukraine’s border but NOT America’s border!
Blunt
Boozman
Capito
Collins
Cornyn
Cotton
Graham
Inhofe
Mitch McConnell
Moran
Murkowski
Portman
Romney
Rounds
Shelby
Thune
Wicker
Young
Seething Russian hands typed this post.
Thune’s betrayal on this is much, much bigger than Russia/Ukraine.
Only bigger in your dreams Russian shill.
Projection
The Russian bots have infiltrated the war college. Sad!
That’s old news. They already did back when Maria Butina was busted as an operative when she was chummy with Paul and Dusty.
Thune and Rounds are an embarrassment to SD. They support a spending bill that takes away the power of the new Republican House majority coming to office next month by giving Nancy Pelosi power for a good part of next year. If your brains are so consumed in the sending money to Ukraine is a good program then I assume you support all the other spending projects in this 4000+ spending bill. Any person that supports this magnitude of spending during this terrible time our country is in and calls themselves a conservative is the exact definition of the problem within the Republican Party.
Amen.
Good for Senator Thune.
Are you all ready for President Pelosi?
I wouldn’t be surprised.
Brought to you by … whatever.
I’ve addressed the Thune issue at Plains Tribune in three memes.
3000 words.
I’m sure Thune is just playing 5G chess, tho.
So don’t worry.
:\
The great Senator John Thune just voted for the $1.7 trillion dollar omnibus! Thanks for helping the people of South Dakota and the United States. Now we’ll work extra hard to not ever let you get re-elected because you are a traitor to OUR beliefs, OUR needs, OUR people and OUR country! Don’t hesitate to keep taking our tax dollars to give away to anyone other than “we the people”.
And you’ll do that with what? Putin’s Russian oil money? 😂
DOES CONGRESS HAVE AUTHORITY TO APPOINT ELECTORS FOR PRESIDENT?
The January 6 Committee led by Liz Cheney, proclaimed that all “Laws” adopted by Congress are the rule of law of which govern over the United States of America. However, the constitution states clearly that all laws that are to be in direct conflict with the constitution itself, are to be nullified by the States, let alone the people upon notice.
Who has the full constitutional power to “elect” and to “settle” the Election of the President:
Rules:
Each state shall appoint, in such manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a number of electors, equal to the whole number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress;
no Senator or Representative, or person holding an office of trust or profit under the United States, shall be appointed an elector;
The President of the Senate ( Mike Pence ) shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted;
if no person have such majority, then from the persons having the highest numbers not exceeding three on the list of those voted for as President, the House of Representatives shall choose immediately, by ballot, the President;
But in choosing the President, the votes shall be taken by states, the representation from each state having one vote;
a quorum for this purpose shall consist of a member or members from two-thirds of the states, and a majority of all the states shall be necessary to a choice;
if the House of Representatives shall not choose a President whenever the right of choice shall devolve upon them, before the fourth day of March next following, then the Vice-President shall act as President, as in the case of the death or other constitutional disability of the President;
How can the 1878 Electoral Act be constitutional, if the constitution clearly states that Congress, by means of the United States Senator, nor the U.S House of Representative SHALL NOT act as an ‘elector’ nor appoint any electors to decide the election?
Your CONGRESS is corrupt – they are full of FOREIGN ACTORS who hate America, this si why you have 60% of CONGRESS backing the January 6th Commission;
This is why the other 40% of Congress are now coming to Trump’s defense to change the RULES of the game to place the States back control of the FEDERAL GOVT
Whackadoodle alert!!!
Traitor.
Russian sympathizing swine.