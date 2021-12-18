US Senator John Thune’s Weekly Column: Home of the Raider

Home of the Raider

By Sen. John Thune

Providing for our nation’s defense is one of our most serious responsibilities as members of Congress. The Constitution requires this solemn duty to ensure that our military is prepared to meet any threat, whether the danger comes from terrorism, rogue states, or major powers. And we have an obligation to ensure that our men and women in uniform have the resources they need to confront the threats we ask them to face.

With both China and Russia flexing their military power – China testing hypersonic missiles and continuing to threaten Taiwan andRussia massing troops on the Ukrainian border – it is critically important that we ensure our nation is prepared to defend itself and our vital national interests, whatever the threat might be.

Congress just passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA. While I’m frustrated that it took so long for the Democrat majority to bring this year’s bill to the floor, I am happy that we did at least manage to secure a solid piece of legislation that boosts defense funding above the president’s request, provides a pay raise for our all-volunteer force, and removed far-reaching policies sought by congressional Democrats. I was proud to vote yes on this year’s NDAA, which also contained many significant wins for South Dakota.

Most notably, this year’s NDAA contains the necessary funding authorization to continue essential preparation for the B-21 mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base. In June of this year, we learned that Ellsworth had officially been named Main Operating Base 1 for the future B-21 bomber – “Home of the Raider.” This designation not only means that Ellsworth will be the first base to host the B-21 Raider, but that it will also host the formal training unit and the first operational squadron. Once operational, the B-21 Raider will be a critical part of our nation’s long-range strike capabilities and nuclear deterrent well into the future.

I am incredibly proud that South Dakota and Ellsworth were chosen to serve as the first operating base for the B-21. When I first came to the Senate, the outlook for Ellsworth wasn’t so rosy. I had barely arrived in the Senate when Ellsworth was placed on the Base Realignment and Closure, or BRAC, list. It was an all-hands effort by the congressional delegation and Ellsworth, state, and community leaders to make the case to the Bush administration and the BRAC Commission to remove Ellsworth from the closure list. We stood our ground and won the day. Ellsworth was removed from the BRAC list that August. And we got right to work on building up the base so that we would never again find ourselves in the same position.

I am committed to ensuring that Ellsworth has everything it needs for its new mission, so that it can continue to serve as one of our nation’s essential military assets for decades to come. To that end, I worked to ensure that this year’s NDAA contained not only full funding authorization for B-21 development, but full authorization for six equipment and support facilities that will be needed for the B-21 mission.

Next, Congress must formally appropriate these funds, and I will continue to do everything I can in Congress to work with federal, state, and community leaders to support the men and women at Ellsworth who are conducting the ongoing B-1 mission as we prepare for the arrival of the B-21. The future of Ellsworth Air Force Base is bright, and this NDAA authorizes an important down payment on this next chapter of Ellsworth’s distinguished legacy.

