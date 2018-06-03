US Senator Mike Rounds’ Weekly Column: Updating South Dakota’s Water Infrastructure

Updating South Dakota’s Water Infrastructure

By U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.)

Fresh water is one of our most precious natural resources. We rely on it for everything from powering our homes and businesses, to drinking, showering and washing our cars, to boating, fishing and other recreation. In South Dakota, we also rely on the Missouri River to generate hydroelectricity, run our irrigation systems and more.

I serve on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), which has jurisdiction over America’s water infrastructure. When we think of the word “infrastructure,” we often focus on bridges and roads, but water infrastructure—such as dams, wastewater facilities and rural water systems—is critically important to our way of life in South Dakota.

Our committee recently passed comprehensive legislation to update and maintain water infrastructure systems such as dams and levees across the U.S. By strengthening the dams and levees used to manage our nations’ rivers, we’re taking steps toward protecting the lives and property of those downstream by reducing flood risks. The bill also includes language to upgrade aging drinking and wastewater systems and increase water storage to make sure everyone has access to safe, clean water.

Since taking office, I have been working to make sure the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing all they can to properly manage the Missouri River to avoid a flood like what we experienced in 2011. I was happy that a number of my priorities related to the Army Corps were included in the water infrastructure bill that passed out of the EPW Committee. It prioritizes the implementation of the Upper Missouri River Basin snowpack monitoring system that I’ve been calling for, which will help mitigate the possibility of a major flood event for those living or working along the Missouri River.

It also includes a provision for the Army Corps of Engineers to carry out a project for shoreline stabilization on the Lower Brule Reservation. This much-needed project will help fix erosion that is threatening the entire community in Lower Brule and the surrounding environment. The bill holds the Army Corps financially accountable if it fails to complete studies or reports that are called for in the legislation within a set period of time.

We also worked directly with EPW Committee Chairman John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) to secure a verbal commitment toward addressing an Obama-era proposal known as the “surplus water rule.” This proposed rule could restrict South Dakotans’ access to water in Army Corps-controlled land. South Dakotans are legally entitled to use the water, so providing relief from this rule is necessary.

Our bipartisan legislation makes an important investment into the future of America’s water infrastructure, and by extension the livelihoods of South Dakota families and businesses. I look forward to bringing it to the Senate floor soon.

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...