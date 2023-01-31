Via @dakotascoutjoe – Complaint against Senator Julie Frye Mueller released. And yes, it’s bad.

Oh my God. Yes, this is bad:
The Senate has released the redacted complaint against Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller pic.twitter.com/fru7qcnxC9
— Joe Sneve (@DakotaScoutJoe) January 30, 2023
Did not need to read Senator Julie Frye Mueller’s (alleged) advice trying to substitute for the La Leche League.
I was told by Senator Frye-Mueller that my husband could “suck on my breasts” to get milk to come in. She indicated, “a good time for that is at night.” She proceeded to provide hand gestures to her chest area and motion to her husband to see if he agreed. He smiled and nodded.
Good lord. WHO SAYS THIS TO AN EMPLOYEE!?!
I was originally thinking that it was going to be censure. Now? Expulsion might just be in the cards.
EVERY big name trail lawyer in America is about to descend on Pierre. Gloria Allred or someone like her are going to take the state for millions and millions far beyond the PEPL fund cap as this is an employee who’s civil rights were horribly violated and the state’s usual immunity doesn’t apply.
She has to be expelled if the state has any hope of containing the eventual damages we taxpayers will be on the hook for.
This just moved from “nervous and confused” to “grab the popcorn”!
so JFM thinks vaccines cause Down Syndrome and Autism?
Can we all agree that she’s too stupid to serve in the legislature and needs to be sent home?
What kind of moron thinks that vaccines can cause Downs Syndrome in an already born child? Oh yeah JFM and those who support her!
They need to talk to their dear leader. He used to espouse the vaccinations-lead-to-autism conspiracy stuff until he thought developing a vax for COVID-19 would help his re-election.
I did not recall Trump ever saying anything about vaccines causing autism but you are correct, he did believe it for a time.
It’s a conspiracy theory that will not die, I have more respect for someone who believed something once but now realizes he was wrong, than for these lunatics who continue to spread misinformation.
She’s sounding Ted Klaudt-ish. Can’t claim she’s “counseling” the woman with her husband there. Really weird. Like JFM is getting her kink on with Mike in front of the woman. She’s gotta go. And fast.
Are you serious?
Because she stated factually relevant information to this person who willingly engaged in the conversation, you have a bee in your bonnet?
Just because you don’t like Julie ..
I originally wrote this to someone else, but it bears repeating to you, Mr. Dale.
With all due respect, what world do you live in where it’s remotely appropriate for an employer to talk to a subordinate about getting her boobs sucked on by her husband… with her own husband sitting right there grinning and nodding? If that wasn’t bad enough, telling a new mother that she just condemned her newborn to death by following standard medical guidelines is not only inappropriate, it’s cruel.
well said sir. every single word.
Second.
100% agree. Seems pretty common sense.
Not a damn thing she said was factual.
You are a terrible person. Full stop.
John Dale, nothing she said is factual.
Vaccines do not cause autism or Down’s Syndrome. Infant mortality has been greatly reduced by vaccination.
She’s crazy, just absolutely batshit CRAZY.
On top of that, she brought her husband in as a wingman who seems to have caused the staffer to feel threatened.
There is absolutely no reason for the husband to be in the building and he should be banned from the Capitol.
Mr. Dale, I speak for the majority of voters in the District Numbered 30 when I say “Please silence Ms. Frye-Mueller.”
You sir, are not in the District Numbered 30, and are insaner than most. Be careful, lest you catch Down Syndrome via close contact by sharing a doobie.
grudznick, the circulation of a recall petition is in order. please get on it ASAP
Wow. This is inappropriate, but does not rise to the level of expulsion. It wasn’t sexual. Breastfeeding is natural. Absolutely a private conversation that should have remained as such. Schoenbeck and the rest should be sued and have to pay out of their own pockets. I don’t agree with JFM on vaccines, many do. This does not rise to the removing of her rights. What law did she break? The senate willfully broke the rules.
you are not considering the veiled threats from the husband, who had no business being there
Telling the LRC staffer that she has her husband suck her breasts isn’t sexual?
Not in the context of the alleged conversation at hand. No. Breastfeeding is natural and non sexual. We have one side of the story and in context, it may very well be for the health benefit of the mother. I have no idea one way or the other. There are sites out there that sell breast milk and some believe breast milk cures almost everything.
This is pretzel logic at its finest. She talked about her husband sucking her breasts to a 3rd party in the workplace. Thats not breastfeeding. Thats an adult sucking another adults breasts. I cant believe I have to explain this.
Fry-Mueler’s husband does look pretty damn stout and buff. Maybe breast milk is the answer.
For Pete’s sake. The allegation says her husband could suck on her breasts to get her milk to come in. That is in no way sexual. Ya Pervert. Breastfeeding is not sexual. Unless you are some sexual deviant.
nothing that happens with or near a public official in a publicly accessed state office is private. oh no.
Trying to place the allegations. Not a good interaction, no siree. But the last time these immediate procedures were used, didn’t it have something to do with a state Senator sleeping with a page?
i had made earlier posts questioning the speed and seriousness of the senate’s action against sen. frye-mueller. i now take it all back.
“The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, and wiser people so full of doubts.” – British mathematician and philosopher Bertrand Russell.
Waiting to hear the recording of JFM saying this. No recording? How about polygraphs for the three in the discussion plus the one?
Can legislators fire and hire lrc staffers? I detest frye-mueller but continuing the lie that this is an employee/employer relationship and should be handled as such is not likely to hold up in court. The senate should have followed the rules even if they wanted to throw everything out. Schoenbeck is going to cost the state dollars because of this when it was not necessary. Crabtree needs to quit taking advice from that clown or he is going to get dragged down with him.
Per the LRC home page:
“By statute, the LRC consists of all members of the Legislature. It is the function of the LRC to consider legislative policies between sessions. The council is directed by a fifteen-member executive board, consisting of eight representatives and seven senators. The executive board employs the Director and the Code Counsel.”
To say there is no employee/employer relationship is like saying the staff of a corporation do not work for the company’s board of directors. It may not be a direct-report situation, but the LRC most certainly works for the legislature.
you don’t have to be a direct employee to be a subordinate in the power balance of the situation. they do not speak as peers.
Well put. 👍
If my spouse called my employee and stated that there was going to be a meeting and they walk in and state “protective of my wife” has set a tone where the employee would be uncomfortable. jFM will come out with “he is my staff” and that’s what staff does in Pierre. But then that argument becomes mute as he referred to her as his wife.
If I proceeded to engage employee with a personal question, asking about the child, I set in motion to a personal tone. But to spew my personal beliefs, that are about a persons private personal choices, state that they are going to cause harm or death of the child, while talking about body parts and demonstrating with gestures has crossed the line in the legal definition harassment.
She didn’t just cross the line she lept over it by 100 feet.
Provide the statute violated.
The accuser was supposedly helping Julie with a bill to protect children from being taught sexual dysphoria, hormone replacement and surgery as well as mandated vaccinations. The subject of their discussion was this very subject, so not out of order. Advice on breastfeeding has been passed down from generation to generation since time eternal. Of course, you old men have no idea what your wives have been told by other mothers. There have also been studies about the safety of vaccines on children. The baby born today gets more mercury in their system from their first series of shots than they should be exposed to in their lifetime. Vaccines that used to be given one at a time over the course of years, is now being given within the first year of their lives. And yes, autism and other problems have increased with the newer protocol. Perhaps you armchair warriors need to do some in-depth research on what is happening to our children! I certainly hope Julie wins her case in court!