Video from Neal Tapio presser yesterday, notes running for office is “same duty as it takes to sign up for military.”

Republican activist Florence Thompson has started a facebook page where she provides coverage to issues and candidates she supports on the page SD Trumpet, and yesterday she recorded the press conference Neal Tapio held.

In the video, Tapio notes the strength of his commitment for politics and points out that “..running for office is an honor. It’s a duty. The same duty as it takes to sign up for the military. We don’t ask to take the tough decisions. I didn’t ask to handle meandered waters. I didn’t ask to do any of these issues. I chose to because it’s the right thing to do.”

You can catch more of Thompson’s videos at https://www.facebook.com/SD-Trumpet-1378130172259038/

