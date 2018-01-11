State Rep. Susan Wismer lone SD participant in new Legislator abortion activist group decrying pro-life dems

I was included as part of an e-mail blast this morning about a “Reproductive Freedom Leadership Council (RFLC),” a new national network of state legislators committed to embracing leadership on abortion rights. Apparently, the group is being featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine today:
Amid crackdowns on abortion access nationwide, Shannon and more than 200 other state legislators across the country have signed on to a new Reproductive Freedom Leadership Council launched on Thursday by the State Innovation Exchange (SiX), a nonprofit policy and resource center for progressive state legislators. The council’s objective is to put reproductive rights at the forefront of progressives’ — and the country’s — agenda.
and…
Last year, some Democrats, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, faced backlash when they suggested that there shouldn’t be a litmus test on abortion rights and the party should be open to anti-abortion politicians. SiX categorically decries progressives who claim reproductive rights aren’t a necessary component to membership in the Democratic party. “Reproductive freedom is a central and necessary component of an inclusive progressive agenda,” reads the new council’s platform.
Athena Salman, a state representative in Arizona who has signed onto the effort, says reproductive rights is one of the main reasons she decided to run for office in 2016. On Thursday, she plans to submit legislation that would repeal major restrictions on abortion access in the state, such as the mandatory 24-hour waiting period and the ban on state insurance coverage for the procedure.
and…
This new coalition of progressive legislators, says Shannon, represents something of an offensive strike. “We are saying and affirming up-front: These rights are important to us. We want to advance reproductive rights. And we will not apologize for that.”
Take note that the article expressly notes that the group “decries progressives who claim reproductive rights aren’t a necessary component to membership in the Democratic party.”
According to the roster provided with the release, South Dakota’s lone participant in this group of Abortion activists who are decrying pro-life Democrats and proposing legislation to expand abortion rights is Democrat State Representative Susan Wismer.
From her legislative profile, there’s no immediate indication of any abortion related legislation Wismer is planning to bring as a result of her membership with the group. As for the statement decrying pro-life Democrats in the party? That might make for some uncomfortable Dem meetings…
There is no such thing as a “pro-life Democrat.”
In 2016, we went to the Sioux Falls, Forth of July parade and there were “Pro-Life Democrats” in the parade. I thought it was strange too since they’ve been and still are being asked to kindly leave the party. Maybe not so kindly;)
There are many pro-life Democrats is SD. One is running for Governor.
Does this mean we can expect more than the usual bluster from her when pro-life legislation is introduced?
Dance with the Devil, Susan.
I wish the Democrats who realize that abortion is evil would be more vocal about it.
If the almighty Bernie and Ma Pelosi were open to such outrageousness as being pro-life in the Democrat party, who is Susan Wismer to try to shut out those who see it for what it is?
Former Senate Majority Leader Democrat Harry Reid is pro-life.