According to the Secretary of State’s office, the deadline to submit an independent candidate nominating petition was April 26, 2022.
But, wasn’t Lora Hubbel allegedly running as an Independent candidate for that office?
We all must have missed those petitions being turned in.
One thought on “Wasn’t Lora Hubbel running for Governor? I must have missed those petitions being turned in.”
Fact Check – yes. She was running for governor. You didn’t miss the petitions, and to be honest .. I’m not reveling in her inability to get on the ballot. The present state of some of our leadership (and their results) leads me to believe sometimes that a giant fertilizer sandwich could do a better job.
I was hoping to see her on the ballot.
Oh well .. maybe next time!