When ballot measure spokespeople are not very spokesman-like. Vote No, or Chris Larson says you’re a RINO and “indistinguishable from the heathen!”

As the populist rebel faction of the SDGOP held their faux gathering this weekend, they called in people to give presentations which agreed with their positions on several of the ballot measures. No, no opponents of theirs were invited. They just had the people they agreed with.

A few were entirely reasonable, and advocated for their position no differently than they would to any group or in any interview. Nathan Sanderson with SD Retailers has been going around the circuit and speaking advocating against Initiated Measure 28. State Rep. Tony Venhuizen has regularly been advocating for Amendment F, and he was the prime sponsor in the House of Representatives for the measure. They go and speak anytime and any place on their issues, and leave it for the listener to agree or disagree, as would be expected.

I did catch that the GOP faction also included speakers who are a lot more skittish and selective about who they speak to. I’m referring to the populists letting “the mattress guy,” Chis Larson speak to the group about his coalition to vote no on several measures. Which is interesting, as I’d heard through the grapevine that if he gets spooked he’s quick to bail out of speaking about his vote no effort. Which doesn’t sound like much of a spokesperson at all.

Now, if you read Larson’s website, you’d understand why he’s not interested in being in an environment when people might ask him questions. Questions about.. things:

Our state-sponsored “experts”, promoted by the legacy media, are bought and paid for. By who isn’t always clear. Nothing is clear anymore. There never seems to be a reckoning. We’re never going to find out where covid really came from, and who is responsible. We’re never going to get the truth about the covid vaccines that aren’t actually vaccines. Bad actors won’t be brought to justice. No one ever takes responsibility. It’s always on to the next manufactured crisis that our government heroes can rescue us from. — RINOs are connected. Nearly every LibPublican in SD has benefactors at higher levels, a history of working for some high-level politician, and a direct line to the Donor Class. Examples: Summit, Sandford, Premier Bank. This is their armor. Money equals power, and power is everything to them.

RINOs claim to be Christians. Now I certainly can’t judge people’s faith journey, or read their minds, but with RINOs it’s pretty clear that no matter what church they attend, their actions, words and attitudes out here in the world are nearly indistinguishable from the heathen. — So we know the path to victory. Tell your friends, support Patriots & remember to Vote NO in NOvember!

You can read the crazy here. I had previously also referred to his goofiness complaining about “normies” here.

Sooo… Republicans are supposed to follow the direction of someone with delusions of grandeur and vote No. Or else we’re just RINO puppets of Summit and Sanford. And I love the part, where he can’t read people’s minds, but RINO’s are all a bunch of RINO heathens who can’t be classified as Christians?

That’s kind of hilarious. As spokesman for a ballot measure group, I have to say that I don’t find that very spokesman-like. (Would we call that bad spokesmanship?)

You know, if you don’t really like the people you want to vote your way on measures, it might be challenging to make a convincing case.