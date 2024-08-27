Just caught this on Facebook.
Governor Kristi Noem is featured in this video clip. It’s a reminder of why she was elected, and how remarkably good of a speaker she is out on the campaign trail:
2 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem speaks on the stump about her first race for Gov.”
Um- SD has only elected 4 Dem Govs in its entire history and none since Kneip back in the 70’s. I’d say SD is about as red as red can be. Maybe her narrow victory over Sutton had more to do about her than how conservative our state is.
Rest in Peace Grand Old Party.