Attorney General Jackley Announces Plea Entered, Trial Date Set In Stealing $1.8 Million in State, Federal Funds Case

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a former state Department of Social Services employee has pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing an estimated $1.8 million in state and federal funds from the department’s Child Protection Services. A trial date of Dec. 4, 2024 in Pierre has been scheduled.

Lonna Carroll, 68, of Algona, IA entered the plea Tuesday in Hughes County Circuit Court. She is charged with two felony counts of Aggravated Grand Theft. Carroll is accused of taking the money while an employee for the department’s Child Protection Services program, where she had control of the funds. The thefts occurred between 2010 and 2023.

Bond has been set at $50,000 cash or surety. She is being held in the Hughes County Jail.

Maximum sentence for Count One is 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The maximum sentence for Count Two is 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

