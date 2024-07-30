From Facebook:
The SDGOP’s facebook page has a post up citing polling by “polymarket.” The problem? Polymarket.com is a crypto betting market, and not exactly what one might consider a provider of accurate polling.
Well, of course no one should trust polls like this. Not sure how many people, except crypto-bettors would even see this kind of silliness.
One thought on “Why is the SDGOP citing a crypto betting market prediction as a polling source?”
This is not a poll. It is a prediction market. It is not saying that Trump leads 60-37. It is saying that, according to this prediction market, Trump has a 60% chance of winning the election, and Kamala Harris has a 37% chance.
These prediction markets can be a pretty good way to gauge trends, but again, it is not a poll.