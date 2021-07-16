Will anyone notice if I scratch out the ND?

@SoDakCampaigns

Just got this great item from eBay this morning for my collection. Or at least for trading.

From the 1906 State Republican Convention in Jamestown, North Dakota.

I wish it was a South Dakota pin because the color is beautiful on it – this picture does not do it justice.

(Will anyone notice if I scratch out the ND?)

 

2 thoughts on “Will anyone notice if I scratch out the ND?”

  1. Very nice piece anyway. The antique mall in Mitchell has had some nice items through out the years.
    Pretty easy to negotiate with also.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.