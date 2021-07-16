Just got this great item from eBay this morning for my collection. Or at least for trading.
From the 1906 State Republican Convention in Jamestown, North Dakota.
I wish it was a South Dakota pin because the color is beautiful on it – this picture does not do it justice.
(Will anyone notice if I scratch out the ND?)
2 thoughts on “Will anyone notice if I scratch out the ND?”
Very nice piece anyway. The antique mall in Mitchell has had some nice items through out the years.
Pretty easy to negotiate with also.
Great piece