Woman once named “future” of South Dakota Democrat Party claiming she knows location of alien base in Mojave desert

A few years back, South Dakota Democrat Angelia Schultz was a candidate for State Senate..

and later, Schultz was South Dakota Democrats’ standard bearer in the 2014 race for Secretary of State against Shantel Krebs. In fact, after the election, she was even touted as “the future” of the Democrat Party in her ability to capture more votes that old Democrat war horses Susan Wismer or Rick Weiland:

Political newcomer and Democratic candidate for secretary of state Angelia Schultz received the second-most votes of any Democrat running for statewide office in Pierre. She also had more votes than Rick Weiland, the party’s candidate for U.S. Senate, though former congressman Larry Pressler certainly took votes away from Weiland. Pressler ran as an independent. Schultz finished with some 13,500 more votes than did the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Susan Wismer of Britton. Statewide, 84,132 ballots were cast for Schultz. That was about 3,000 more than Weiland got. and… “She’s indicated that she wants to run again,” said Deb Knecht of Houghton, chairwoman of the South Dakota Democratic Party, of Schultz. “We look forward to having her run for something else whenever she decides that she’s ready for that.” Schultz said that, while she doesn’t have any specific plans for the future, she doesn’t expect to fade into the political background anytime soon.

What has Angelia been doing since the 2014 race? Apparently, cementing herself as the future of South Dakota Democrats.

The far, far future of the Democrat Party:

A woman named Angelia Schultz née Angelia Lynn Johnston, AKA Añjali, who claims to be a retired defense intelligence official, says she has first-hand knowledge of the location of an alien base in a mountain in the Mojave Desert. and.. Schultz, AKA Añjali, laid it all out in a press conference that was live-streamed last week at the Lincoln Memorial. During the press conference, Schultz said she was taken through tunnels to the alien base, where she met two aliens of different races who, she reports, communicated with her through her consciousness. She went on to say that the aliens were aware of her conducting the press conference, approved of it, and that they are peaceful creatures.

And in fact, you can watch it here in all it's "Future of the Democrat Party" glory:

The Future of South Dakota Democrats.

Well,they are looking for a candidate to run against Senator Thune in the US Senate race.

(She probably can’t do worse than Jay Williams did.)