Wow! Huge congratulations to Christine Erickson, the incoming Executive Director for the South Dakota Auto Dealers Association

Just had a note that former State Legislator and current Sioux Falls City Councilor Christine Erickson is taking on a new job as the incoming Executive Director for the South Dakota Auto Dealers and Trucking Association. She’s taking over the job for Myron Rau, whom is retiring.

This is a huge position – one of those where the executive will likely stay until retirement, as it is viewed as one of the plum jobs in the South Dakota Association world. I’m told Christine will be starting shortly on Sept 7th, with Myron staying on to mentor her until April 1.

Again, Congratulations to Councilor Erickson on her new job!