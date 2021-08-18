Federal Government will require mandatory vaccinations for nursing home workers

Here’s a kink in the law being proposed to provide a legal cause of action for vaccine holdouts who refuse their employer’s mandate for vaccinations. By the time it gets in front of the legislature, in many cases it could run afoul of the Federal Government:
The Biden administration will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Biden will announce the move Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots. A senior administration official confirmed the announcement on condition of anonymity to preview the news before Biden’s remarks.
So Biden can force injections while the Republicans just sit back and watch and pretend to be libertarians?
I don’t like gov mandates any more than the ultras, but in this case I think the feds are simply providing the nursing home operators cover to mandate this.
Who is next?
Restaurant workers?
Car salesmen/women?
Big box store workers?
Others?
All are in contact with many people.
Yes but the nursing home bound don’t have an options to avoid those who care for them! All the others you list can be avoided if chosen.