Federal Government will require mandatory vaccinations for nursing home workers

Here’s a kink in the law being proposed to provide a legal cause of action for vaccine holdouts who refuse their employer’s mandate for vaccinations. By the time it gets in front of the legislature, in many cases it could run afoul of the Federal Government:

The Biden administration will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Biden will announce the move Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots. A senior administration official confirmed the announcement on condition of anonymity to preview the news before Biden’s remarks. Read the entire article here.