Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Legislator & GOP Candidate for Governor Carveth Thompson

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Legislator Carveth Thompson

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sundown on Saturday, August 28 in honor of former State Representative Carveth Thompson. Thompson served as state representative from 1969 to 1972.

A memorial mass for Thompson will be held on Saturday, August 28, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Faith, SD.

(BTW – Bit of trivia for you. Carv Thompson was a GOP Candidate for Governor in 1972 against Kneip. – pp)

  1. Carv was the godfather of the Faith Stock Show, a hardworking member of the State Fair Commission, and the proud parent of some dedicated TAR kids. Faith and South Dakota lost a good one.

  2. I always had a great deal of respect for Carv and the way he approached the public arena as well as his approach to business as well. My prayers go out to his family.

