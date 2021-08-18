Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Legislator & GOP Candidate for Governor Carveth Thompson

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Legislator Carveth Thompson

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sundown on Saturday, August 28 in honor of former State Representative Carveth Thompson. Thompson served as state representative from 1969 to 1972.

A memorial mass for Thompson will be held on Saturday, August 28, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Faith, SD.

(BTW – Bit of trivia for you. Carv Thompson was a GOP Candidate for Governor in 1972 against Kneip. – pp)