Legislators proposing measure to give anti-covid same protections as race & religion in employment

State Representative Scott Odenbach is on twitter last night with a measure being proposed by himself & Jon Hansen to elevate a refusal to get a COVID vaccination to the same employment protections as race and religion:
It’s time to pass the COVID-19 Vaccine Freedom of Conscience Act. People’s right to determine when & if to get this vaccine must be protected. Should not have to choose to give up a career or college because of it! pic.twitter.com/68Yxh54oC9
— Scott Odenbach (@ScottOdenbach) August 18, 2021
Scott’s a good guy, but I can’t help but groan at this proposal. Why would we force someone running a nursing facility to accept employees who run the risk of killing their clients because they refuse to get vaccinated for COVID?
There’s also an article in the Argus Leader today on the topic, because some legislators want to go so far as a special session on the topic:
The South Dakota Legislature is not slated to take up new bills again until January. And despite the governor’s reservations to prohibit private organizations from requiring their employees get the shot, lawmakers are working behind the scenes to muster enough support for a special session sooner than later.
“Ask nurses who are pregnant who are about to get fired if they can wait until session,” Rep. Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, told the Argus Leader. “They feel like they’re cornered. They want to have the right to say ‘hold on’ or ‘I don’t want to take this.'”
Thus far, though, the governor and Senate leadership have been apprehensive to call a special session to address other controversial topics, like transgender participation in athletics and marijuana policy. Asked about the potential for a special session to address privately issued vaccine mandates this week, the governor’s office has been non-committal
You know, I’ve got to respectfully disagree on a lot of this. As well intentioned as it is, no one can deny that this is MORE GOVERNMENT on small business.
Scott notes in his tweet that someone should not have to choose to give up a career or college because of a COVID vaccination. But that’s like saying someone should not need to wear glasses to fly an airplane if their vision needs correcting. Or nevermind worrying about being typhoid free if you’re a food worker.
If the job requires that someone be inoculated – against an infectious disease that’s killing people – to work in a nursing home or hospital setting, I don’t have a problem with it.
What I have more of a problem with is another proposal that expands government. And last I knew, small business owners were citizens of the state too.
77 thoughts on “Legislators proposing measure to give anti-covid same protections as race & religion in employment”
How does it expand Government?
There is no money that needs to be spent.
This protects our rights against an untested vaccine.
The untested vaccine doesn’t protect anybody in a nursing home.
Well said
Expanding government only counts if it costs money? How about individual freedoms like medical cannabis, does that expand government too? It would be different if the same anti-vax crowd would consider masks or other prophylactics to reduce spread, but they are against that too. Grow up, we are in this together, how long do we have to wait until it is “tested” in your mind? Trump took the vaccine, sod did all the Fox News hosts, what more are you looking for? We have to accept the fact that this virus was not used only to make Trump look bad, and despite all the claims, it didn’t go away when Biden took office. Lets do what we can to get through it. Do you need a new republican president to declare a “war on COVID” to get on board? That has worked so well with drugs, terrorism, etc.
Meanwhile you can be fired without any reason in this “at will” state.
Yes you can Jeff. An employer’s reputation will be tarnished if they start doing this. I will cross Sanford off my list if they go through with their plan.
Avera will follow suit on this as well, if they haven’t announced it already.
Which given their reach in the state will leave you being treated with essential oils by a faith healer in someone’s garage.
I too cross medical providers off my list if they provide medical care. What a sane thing to write, anon!
Please do, can we get an order for “do not hospitalize” similar to a do not resuscitate order for these patriots? You aren’t a real patriot until you stop going to them liberal doctors pushing their Obamacare at them hospitals. You are already a virology expert, you can treat yourself, you have a degree from the “school of hard knocks”.
You have the liberty to go out and get yourself infected, but you don’t have the right to spit the damn virus in our faces.
https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/08/most-covid-patients-at-israeli-hospital-fully-vaccinated-what-does-this-mean-for-australia/
Yes, booster shots may be necessary.
How many booster shots do we need for Tetanus every year?
We have to support this bill. Forcing vaccination on someone is medical rape. If you DO NOT CONSENT to it, it is a violation of your bodily autonomy (“my body, my choice”). This vaccine is an experimental drug and there are plenty of people who have experienced negative side effects from it already. The government’s job is the protect the health and life and freedoms of its people. Thus, the government must do its job to protect us from abusive employers as well. Please support Scott’s bill.
Also, if your employer can force you to get vaccinated, why can’t they force you to make other health changes (like diet etc)??
“Medical rape”
eyeroll.
Respectfully, yes.
What would you call the forcible injections of something that has been shown to be dangerous to some people and ineffective to others? Fully vaccinated Governor Abbott has just tested positive.
BTW, I have had the vaccination. It was by my choice. That is the only person who should count. I am a little surprised you are on the other side of this.
Thank you for sharing your perspective. Well said.
I’m for freedom and less government. As in “the best government is the one that governs the least.”
Don’t want to be vaccinated? That’s great. You should have that right. And the employer should have the right to not have you work for them. What some are advocating here for sounds more like a labor union being forced on the employer than freedom.
What if an individual has a religious/philosophical/medical belief against taking a vaccine? Is it okay for an employer to discriminate against you? Or is it the government’s job to protect that individual from discrimination?
I’m struggling with you on this Pat. Thats rare
Sorry you feel that way. I don’t need think we need more government regulations and red tape because someone doesn’t like their job requirements.
Um, I don’t believe the employer has the right to ask.
If there is a lawyer out there who can answer this, please do. My instincts are there should be no reason for this proposed law. I thought with the HIPAA laws in force, it is unlawful for a medical status to be disclosed. It seems to me “vaccination passports” should also be illegal.
Exactly
One would think but The EEOC, DOJ and OSHA have all said otherwise. And HIPAA only applies to healthcare settings.
I read that a medicsl facility has posted a list of employees’ vaccination status. Isn’t this against HIPPA?
Keeping a job and coercing someone into a medical procedure they don’t want to get is medical coercion. That violates Nuremberg Code. I’m so surprised by the amount of people that have completely forgotten history and why Nuremberg Code was written.
This doesn’t expand government. It’s saying that the state believes individuals can choose and have the freedom to decide what is best when it comes to this injection. The argument that “small business owners are citizens to” is ridiculous. You’re correct they’re also citizens but the title “small business owner” does not mean that they get to dictate what other citizens do to their own bodies. You’re either pro discrimination or you’re against it… and it’s pretty clear this author is pro discrimination.
So true. And beyond that the Biden administration is converting our tax dollars into incentives for companies to mandate the jabs.
Unless you’re trying to create a labor union or other socialistic practice, the employer should have rights equal to the employee as well.
As in, you are welcome not to get the vaccination, and I am welcome to not have you work here in my hospital.
Where does it end? Can an employer mandate birth control? Abortions? At what point does an employee get to make their own medical decisions without the threat of losing their job?
Are employees’ vaccine injuries “workplace injuries” for which mandating employers will pay?
Nope. All the risk is on the employee. If they’re injured, they can’t recover worker’s compensation (per OSHA last month) or sue the vaccine maker.
Amen!
Exactly one month ago, South Dakota averaged 16 cases a day. Yesterday, the state reported how many? 395.
This is Scott Odenbach’s remedy?
The inventor of the PCR test has made public that the way the test is being used for COVID is bogus. And students who don’t want to go back to school have found they can fake a positive result with Coke. And have you noticed how the conversation has switched from “deaths” to “cases” because the deaths number wasn’t scary enough?
The death count will rise again in a few weeks. Hopefully not as high as last winter.
But… WHY are the deaths lower, Joel?
Because the older people who are more likely to die from covid already have since it has been proven masks don’t work.
Okay, I’ll tell you right now that if you’re going to start throwing out crazy vaccination nonsense and theories, it’s going away. Facebook is not science.
Keep it on topic please.
More laws. more government. More telling individuals and private entities what the government says they have to do with their private businesses. Next thing you know, these people will tell bakeries who’s weddings that have to make cakes for.
I remember fondly when Republicans were the party of smaller, less government, free enterprise and the respected the freedom to contract. We should build a museum, so people remember what conservatives used to believe in.
On the topic of big government, are our S.D. legislators considering the actions of the big federal government in 1986 in 2008 in passing legislation (VICA then PREP) that gave large corporations the freedom from any responsibility for their products they hurt or kill someone, as long as those products are called “vaccines”? Surely you’ve all been talking about OSHA‘s decision last month to walk back the definition of workplace injury so that SD workers injured by employer mandated vaccines aren’t having to bear all of the cost of their injury themselves? The federal government has done plenty to help businesses to the extreme disadvantage of people trying to feed their families. It’s time for state legislators to stand up for their constituents against the federal government or THEY can get new jobs.
our…
Better yet, present a bill aimed at the “all-knowing anti-vaxxers” to register with the state to NOT be treated by any health care professional or organization when COVID strikes. When they are drowning in their own fluids from the more virulent Delta variant of COVID, they will not be admitted for life saving, round the clock medical treatment. That will leave limited intensive care space for those coming in with heart attacks, strokes, etc. All above stated vaccine fantasy’s have been refuted by those trained for years in the highest level of the medical professions. The unvaccinated are a national threat!
The famous line, “You can’t fix stupid” plays out daily with anti-vaxxers!
Should we do the same for overweight people who refuse to change their diet and be healthy, even though we know that obesity is one of the most dangerous comorbidities, not to mention heart disease is one of the leading killers every year?
Judy
The thought you stated above can be for:
Bad diets/over weight people
Smokers
Heavy Drinkers
Bad Health Choices
Fill in the blank with your nonsense stated above. Unbelievably stupid.
The “you wear a seatbelt, so take the vaccine” argument is mind-numbingly naive and inane. This is a dna-altering, experimental drug; it’s not a polyester cloth worn around your waist and chest.
And it is absolutely the government’s responsibility to pass laws to protect our freedoms. Where has the “government that governs best governs least” argument gotten us? Steady erosion of our rights, as the left has persistently wielded their political power to pass their agenda. We don’t elect people in the government to do nothing. Protect our freedoms or get out of the way of those of us who will.
I find interesting those who use the “big government” bogeyman in opposition to this bill. Would they call the Bill of Rights “big government”? Should employers have free reign over the lives and bodies of their employees? Did they whine when cities imposed mask mandates and lockdowns on private businesses last year? Do people elect us to just go to Pierre once a year and do whatever the business lobby wants without thinking for ourselves?
We regulate the employer-employee relationship all the time. Think about the 40-hour workweek, minimum wage laws, overtime, non-discrimination, etc. Now suddenly some people have gone full libertarian on this one issue. I’m against over-regulation of business when it does nothing but grow unnecessary bureaucratic burdens. Nobody is harmed if they have to go somewhere else for a cake. This is different. This bill is essentially restating our state motto: “Under God the people rule.” Not a big health system, corporation or any other entity that seeks to force people to choose between their own bodily integrity in the face of an experimental vaccine vs. their employment or education. By all means, get the vaccine if you want to. Give it to the elderly and infirm who want it. I’m all for it. What I’m against is all of this coercion that we’re seeing. Our country has completely changed in 18 months and too few people are doing anything about it. Never before have we worried that the unvaccinated are going to infect the vaccinated. Think about that, it defies logic. If you’re vaccinated, you’re supposed to be immune.
Oh and on the topic of a museum: There ought to be a museum showing what “conservatives” have actually conserved in the last 30 years. The problem is, it would be largely empty. It’s time to start fighting back.
Did this idiot just ask if legislation that limits government power is big government? Your sloppy attempt to shoehorn in such a silly argument kinda underscores how dumb comparing private business and government can be.
You sound nice, anonymous-keyboard-warrior!
I dont care if you think I am nice. The arguments presented here by some of you are, at best, ahistoric and just straight up pants-on-head stupid at worst.
Stop with the name-calling, please. Scott is certainly not an idiot. People of good conscience can disagree on an issue, and still be good people.
Amen!
Scott, respectfully, I disagree.
I think we have more freedom if we tell people that at their own discretion, “they are free to follow an employer’s requirement or they are free not to, and can go work elsewhere,” versus passing a law that tells employers “you have to keep them employed, even if you believe it causes a risk to the public.”
One simply allows us to continue under our state’s current framework. The other requires the passage of a law imposing more requirements on employers.
I would not argue that we have a right to employment. We certainly have the freedom to seek it.
The problem is Pat is we’re down to two hospital systems that agree 99.9% of the time on everything. They have taxation without representation. They are free of any real competition. If you chose a career in medicine your stuck with one of two companies. These people would have to leave their chosen careers because two hospitals control a very large percentage of the jobs. They also have non-competes on most jobs below Dr. Just saying
Absolutely agree Scott. Stay the fight.
Another Anti-Business & Anti-public health bill that make South Dakota bad again and hamper it’s abilities for economic development, talent and further add to the brain drain the state already suffers.
Freedom? Those employees have the “freedom” to choose to work elsewhere which is another great benefit with living in the United States of America. The employer sets the terms of employment for liability reasons, profitability, to protect other employees and it’s customers which would be patients in the field of healthcare. No vaccinations no job!
*Will make South Dakota look bad again and lose a competitive advantage.
Scott Odenbach writes: “Never before have we worried that the unvaccinated are going to infect the vaccinated. Think about that, it defies logic.”
That’s kind of clever in a twisted way.
Sure – for now the unvaccinated are mostly harming the health of other unvaccinated. Killing some. Overwhelming many hospitals. Disrupting travel plans. Forcing some people to stay home again. No big deal, right?
You “defy logic”, Scott.
Nobody is being carted off and forcibly injected, jailed or even fined for refusing. You are simply required to chose an option that doesn’t impose sickness or death upon another that does not get to chose. If I believe the choice is vaccination or get a different job that only affects me. If I advocate for freedom to go unvaccinated then I just forced someone into the consequence of getting sick or dying. They didn’t get to pick a harmless choice especially those who legitimately can’t get vaccinated because of a medical condition. See not everyone gets to chose to get vaccinated if they want which is one of the reasons for having a vaccine program.
Elk.
Why do you go out in public knowing you could infect other people with covid even though you had the vaccine?
We are at war with this pandemic. I recall Pres. Trump calling our nation at war with Covid 19. I can’t imagine anyone, during WWII arguing that it was against their personal freedom to turn their lights out to comply with the blackouts frequently called during that time. Nor can I imagine a politician or political party arguing for personal freedoms over contributing to the war effort. Stop making masking a political decision. It is the responsible thing to do to win this battle with the Delta variant of Covid.
Wow. West Virginia had an increase of 152% in Covid cases over the last two weeks. But, wait a minute. They are in 2nd place.
First place goes to… South Dakota… which had a 545% increase in cases. In two weeks? Let me think. Why would that be? Sioux Empire Fair? Probably not. Hmm.
Don’t say it, elk. Don’t do it. They won’t take it well.
Did we have a large volume of South Dakotans go to Obamas 60th Bday party for the sophisticated elites? LOL
That’s right, they weren’t vulnerable to the virus because of their status SARC
Is there ever a day where you guys don’t blame the black guy?
Race?
Really?
You have a 1 track mind. Read some headlines why it wasn’t a spreader.
wow
I am not the one with the “1 track mind”. Since Obama’s party had absolutely zero to do with it… why did you bring it up?
Don’t forget BLM. Some of you were blaming them last time.
So nobody can disagree with the almighty ILK or there’re a racist.
Calling someone a racist for the above assures me of your insecurities in your ability to cope with differing opinions and basic sarcasm. Re-read what I wrote. Nothing about race. It was a gathering of 600 for a party while the rest of us were being told to not do what they themselves were doing. Its a big reason why Newsome will be recalled. Does that make me a racist as well?
French Laundry incident
I forgot. Antifa was in town last week. According to Mike Lindell. You may be on to something.
Don’t waste your time trying to reason with chicken little. He’s as dense as a fence post.
” employees who run the risk of killing their clients because they refuse to get vaccinated for COVID”
The data regarding these shots does not support the assertion that grandma will be protected if nursing home workers take the shots.
In fact, the data suggests that vaccinated populations create more risk for transmission of the virus since the shots compromise immunity and make the recipients overconfident.
Those in the SD legislature will experience an increasing political attack surface as the data about, say Israeli covid hospitalizations being vast majority “vaccinated”, becomes more widely available to the SD electorate.
Waving hands and demonizing the vaccine hesitant – the most ardent of whom hold PhD degrees – is a great way to get unelected if/when the vaccinated start dropping dead and spreading mutant strains of Covid (this is what the data is saying).
Mr. Odenbach’s proposal is sound since the shots are causing harm on a wide scale, more than all other historical vaccine incidents combined.
Let me just ask for those in favor of forced vaccinations: Is your data/information coming from the same South Dakota medical establishment that wants to force the shots on their employees?
If vaccines are unduly harming people and the medical establishment is covering it up (conservatism requires that we wait and see before doing anything drastic like mandating the shots), mandating the shots it is murder or assault. An employer may not mandate employees become victims of violent crimes as a precondition of employment.
This is the correct postulation of the solution to this problem by analogy.
The data supports this argument.
Will the data, information, and knowledge make it to the people in time through South Dakota Newspapers and other sources?
Just having the courage to float this idea makes Mr. Odenbach a very good steward of the public safety.
Thank you!
I agree.
Great perspective, John. Thanks for saying something.
This isn’t France, Scott and Jon. We don’t need more government. We need businesses to run their businesses and government to butt out.
These guys are big government regulators trying to act like conservatives. For shame.
All this is doing is protecting people who object to a controversial practice that violates their conscience. It does not prohibit employer mandates of the vaccines.
Is there evidence getting a shot can harm a pregnancy? If so, let’s make a waiver for pregnant women to get PTO while pregnant if they don’t want the shot. I could care less who pays for it, but guessing the feds would.
That wasn’t so hard. Is anyone else out there actually trying to find a way to the end of this flipping mess of covid or just political posturing for their next political ambition?!