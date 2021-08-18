Legislators proposing measure to give anti-covid same protections as race & religion in employment

State Representative Scott Odenbach is on twitter last night with a measure being proposed by himself & Jon Hansen to elevate a refusal to get a COVID vaccination to the same employment protections as race and religion:

It’s time to pass the COVID-19 Vaccine Freedom of Conscience Act. People’s right to determine when & if to get this vaccine must be protected. Should not have to choose to give up a career or college because of it! pic.twitter.com/68Yxh54oC9 — Scott Odenbach (@ScottOdenbach) August 18, 2021

Scott’s a good guy, but I can’t help but groan at this proposal. Why would we force someone running a nursing facility to accept employees who run the risk of killing their clients because they refuse to get vaccinated for COVID?

There’s also an article in the Argus Leader today on the topic, because some legislators want to go so far as a special session on the topic:

The South Dakota Legislature is not slated to take up new bills again until January. And despite the governor’s reservations to prohibit private organizations from requiring their employees get the shot, lawmakers are working behind the scenes to muster enough support for a special session sooner than later. “Ask nurses who are pregnant who are about to get fired if they can wait until session,” Rep. Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, told the Argus Leader. “They feel like they’re cornered. They want to have the right to say ‘hold on’ or ‘I don’t want to take this.'” Thus far, though, the governor and Senate leadership have been apprehensive to call a special session to address other controversial topics, like transgender participation in athletics and marijuana policy. Asked about the potential for a special session to address privately issued vaccine mandates this week, the governor’s office has been non-committal

You know, I’ve got to respectfully disagree on a lot of this. As well intentioned as it is, no one can deny that this is MORE GOVERNMENT on small business.

Scott notes in his tweet that someone should not have to choose to give up a career or college because of a COVID vaccination. But that’s like saying someone should not need to wear glasses to fly an airplane if their vision needs correcting. Or nevermind worrying about being typhoid free if you’re a food worker.

If the job requires that someone be inoculated – against an infectious disease that’s killing people – to work in a nursing home or hospital setting, I don’t have a problem with it.

What I have more of a problem with is another proposal that expands government. And last I knew, small business owners were citizens of the state too.